Austin, TX

Firewheels Brighten a Springtime Field in South Austin

 2 days ago
Photographer Theresa DiMenno roams Texas’ backroads every spring in search of wildflowers to document. Staying closer to home in March 2020, she...

texashighways.com

A Weekend Getaway in Navasota

Set among the East Texas plains and prairies, Navasota bills itself as the gateway to Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site—where Texas settlers declared independence from Mexico—and beckons visitors for springtime bluebonnet vistas. The Union Pacific laid tracks through Navasota in 1902, invigorating the farming community with new businesses and merchants while also attracting drifters on the hunt for an easy dollar. Downtown grew into a bustling district of bars and brothels; shootouts were not uncommon. In 1908, Frank Hamer—the Texas Ranger who later gained fame for tracking down Bonnie and Clyde—became city marshal and restored order. Navasota has come a long way since then. Historical buildings along Railroad Street and Washington Avenue have been refurbished as storefronts that blend contemporary tastes with authentic heritage.
NAVASOTA, TX
Wildflower Fields Forever

Texas’ varied landscapes and climates yield blooms all year long. March may be wildflower month here at Texas Highways, but one month is hardly enough to celebrate our opulent blooms. Luckily, wildflowers can be found nearly year-round across the state, provided you know where and when to look. Blooms are already popping in early January in the Rio Grande Valley and the Big Bend, while up in the Panhandle, wildflowers put on their show of colors from April to late fall. In the southern half of the state, wildflowers can bloom year-round.
TEXAS STATE
The Rogue Wildflower Hunters of Texas

Throughout the year, a small group of botanists and wildflower enthusiasts regularly text each other GPS coordinates from across Texas. When the text comes, they mobilize. Their mission? Save some of the rarest flora in the state. For members like Michael Eason, head of San Antonio Botanical Garden’s rare plant conservation program and author of Wildflowers of Texas, heading to remote locations to save endangered plants is a passion.
TEXAS STATE
Poteet Is Home to Sweet Strawberries and One of South Texas’ Most Popular Festivals

When he’s not out collecting old windmills, Jim Collums can most often be found at Poteet Country Winery, located on the former dairy farm where he grew up. The farm sells wines, jams, ice cream, iced tea, and even beer made from the homegrown strawberries that give Poteet its designation as the “Strawberry Capital of Texas.” Collums ran a utility construction business before deciding to devote his time to farming and making wine from strawberries and mustang grapes. Named for the town’s first postmaster, Poteet has been an agricultural hub since the early 1900s when local farmers tapped into artesian wells for irrigation. Sweet strawberries became the signature local crop, leading to the founding of the Poteet Strawberry Festival in 1948. From 1980 to 1996, Collums served as festival director, spearheading the event’s move in 1980 from downtown to its own festival grounds, which host more than 100,000 visitors annually. Guests who make their way to Poteet Country Winery for tastings and tours also get an inside look at Collums’ side business of windmill restoration—vintage structures rest across the property in varying stages of completion.
POTEET, TX
Written 185 Years Ago, Alamo Commander William B. Travis’ Famous ‘Victory or Death’ Letter Still Resonates

On this day 185 years ago, Lt. Col. William Barret Travis of the Texas Army penned his “Victory or Death” letter from an Alamo under attack. A mere 220 words long, it is almost certainly the single most famous historical document in Texas history—on par with the original Declaration of Independence or the Magna Carta to Texans (read the complete letter in the sidebar, below).
TEXAS STATE
De-Mythifying the Lesser-Known Story of the Republic of the Rio Grande

“This is gonna make such an amazing miniseries one day, isn’t it?” gushes Brandon Seale in the eighth episode of the podcast “Republic of the Rio Grande.” As host and creator of the lively and ruminative 17-part series, Seale sets aside his day job as president of San Antonio-based Howard Energy Partners and takes on the role of avocational historian to delve into this lesser-known chapter of Mexico-Texas history.
LAREDO, TX
San Antonio Chef Steve McHugh Digs Into His New Orleans Roots for Mardi Gras

Since moving to San Antonio from New Orleans in 2010, Chef Steve McHugh has been shaking things up in the Texas culinary scene, including being a four-time James Beard Foundation Award finalist for Best Chef: Southwest and a 2020 finalist for Best Chef: Texas. His Pearl District restaurant, Cured, features handcrafted, cured, and fermented foods, and whole-animal butchery, while his newest operation, Landrace, located inside the Thompson San Antonio hotel, serves seasonal options that allow McHugh to take cooking back to its most elemental form with dishes made from Texas ingredients cultivated by local farmers and ranchers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
In Texas, It’s Never Too Late to Learn How to Ride a Horse

For many Texans, riding a horse is a rite of passage. Growing up in Cypress, I started riding at 8 years old and progressed to showing horses in places like Waco, Seguin, Fort Worth, and Houston by the time I was 10. My passion for horseback riding has stayed with me all these years later, but for many, the opportunity to learn how to ride never presents itself.
TEXAS STATE
The Whoopee Bowl in Far West Texas Is Flush With Stuff

If you’ve ever driven on Interstate 10 in the westernmost part of Texas, a few minutes from New Mexico around Canutillo, you’ve probably seen it. It’s almost impossible to miss, sitting on a blanket of desert with the Franklin Mountains in the background. The first thing that stands out is the old U.S. Navy plane that’s been raised some 30 feet above the ground. Once you drive closer to it, the next thing you notice is all the stuff—no better way to say it—behind a chain-link fence and concertina wire. It’s all part of the Whoopee Bowl, the self-proclaimed largest antiques mall in the Southwest. (Not to be confused with Canton, the largest flea market.)
TEXAS STATE
From Cadillacs to Murals, Amarillo’s Art Scene Is a Sight to Behold

Amarillo may be best known for Cadillac Ranch, country music songs (like “Amarillo by Morning” and “Am I Right or Amarillo”), and 72-ounce steaks, but there’s a whole different—and somewhat surprising—reason to put the Texas Panhandle town on your Route 66 radar. You can see it when you visit downtown, an area that has come alive in recent years because of its thriving art scene.
AMARILLO, TX
Austin, TX
