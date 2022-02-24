WWE Sets Partnership With Endeavor’s Hospitality, Experience Firm On Location

Click here to read the full article.

WWE announced today a multi-year partnership with event hospitality and experience firm On Location.

The deal will provide WWE fans with hospitality packages for major WWE events including SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and Survivor Series. The first packages will be available for Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this July, for which the packages are available today beginning at 12pmET.

On Location, which is controlled by Endeavor Group Holdings, will exclusively be WWE’s hospitality provider for live events, and all-inclusive packages will include meet-and-greet experiences and premier seating options.

“WWE is one of the premier sports and entertainment organizations in the country and is known for giving their passionate fan base exactly what they want,” said On Location president Paul Caine. “This partnership is the next step in that commitment, and we look forward to working with them to create truly once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences across their dynamic live event portfolio.”

“On Location has an incredible track record of creating memorable experiences around the biggest events in sports and entertainment,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE senior vice president of revenue strategy and development. “We believe this partnership will set a new standard for WWE hospitality and furthers our commitment to providing our fans with world-class accommodations at WWE’s premium live events.”

On Location currently works with more than 150 rights holders, including the NFL, with which the company is partnered for the 2023 Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The company also partnered with the NFL on the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and also works with the UFC, the NCAA and the IOC, with exclusive events and curated packages.