Anne Arundel County, MD

AACPS, Dept of Health team up to offer next round of covid-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5-11

By Anne Arundel County Public Schools
 2 days ago
Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel Department of Health are again teaming up to offer a round of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at four elementary schools beginning next week.

The March clinics follow similar ones at more than 30 elementary schools across the county so far this school year.

The clinics, which will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m., are first-dose clinics. Children who previously received the first dose have already been provided information for second-dose clinics.

Sites and dates for the third round of clinics are as follows:

  • Tuesday, March 1, 2022
  • Hillsmere Elementary School, 3052 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis
  • Wednesday, March 2, 2022
  • Jessup Elementary School, 2798 Champion Forest Avenue, Jessup
  • Tuesday, March 8, 2022
  • Maryland City Elementary School, 3359 Crumpton South, Laurel
  • Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Deale Elementary School, 759 Masons Beach Road, Deale

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave formal approval to administer the vaccines in November. Children ages 5 to 11 will require two shots three weeks apart to be fully vaccinated. Second doses will be administered at the same schools as the first doses, and families of children who receive the first doses will receive reminders from the Department of Health to schedule the second doses.

All children must be accompanied by an adult at the vaccine site. Everyone at all clinics must be masked at all times while they are in the clinic.

Registration links for all school-based clinics can be found at www.aacps.org/covidvaccines. To provide equitable access for all interested families, links for clinics will be made public at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Information regarding Department of Health clinics held outside of school facilities can be found at www.aacounty.org/covidvax.

