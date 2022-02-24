ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Rogue Wildflower Hunters of Texas

By Dina Gachman
TexasHighways
TexasHighways
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Throughout the year, a small group of botanists and wildflower enthusiasts regularly text each other GPS coordinates from across Texas. When the text comes, they mobilize. Their mission? Save some of the rarest flora in the state. For members like Michael Eason, head of San Antonio Botanical Garden’s rare plant conservation...

texashighways.com

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

More Than 400 Invasive Fish Dumped From Aquariums Found in Texas River

Researchers from Texas A&M and Texas State universities pulled 406 invasive suckermouth armored catfish from the San Marcos River in Texas earlier this month, per a Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook post. The catfish, also called plecostomus or plecos, are native to South America, Panama and Costa Rica, but were...
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

Texas Highways Is Hiring 2022 Summer Interns

If you’re a current college junior or senior or graduate student and interested in working at an award-winning travel magazine, we’d love for you to apply to join our team at Texas Highways for the summer. We’re looking for three students who are passionate about journalism and all things Texas—the state’s culture, food, history, and, of course, travel destinations.
TEXAS STATE
marketplace.org

Cactus poachers are picking the Texas desert clean of rare species

Michael Eason sat at his desk scrolling through cactus listings on eBay. Eason — a botanist in Alpine, Texas — was looking for something called the Ariocarpus fissuratus. Squat, furrowed and fleeced with a halo of white fuzz, this rare plant is found in West Texas’ Big Bend region. But for the right price, buyers can get one anywhere in the world.
ALPINE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
City
Caddo, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
City
Hutto, TX
Wyoming News

Texas

- Sites commemorating Black history: 88 (13 with state significance, 0 with national significance) - Garland Community School Teacherage (Dekalb) - Bluitt Sanitarium (Dallas) - Grand Lodge of the Colored Knights of Pythias, Texas (Dallas) The Bluitt Sanitarium, the first medical facility for African Americans in Dallas, was established in 1906 by Dr. Benjamin Bluitt, the first African American surgeon in Texas. The facility was owned and managed by Black professionals who had their offices there. At the time, due to segregation, Bluitt was not allowed to use larger, predominantly white facilities for his practice.
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

Bird of Prey Spotted in U.S. For the First Time, Drawing Crowds to Texas

A small bird of prey native to Mexico and Central America is making headlines after its apparent decision to spend the winter in Texas. The now-famous bat falcon was spotted for the first time at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Alamo around Thanksgiving. According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), this is the first recorded time that a bat falcon has ever been seen in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
Chronicle

Ignorant Good Samaritans Kill Two North Idaho Moose

For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away. She yelled. She stomped. She hurled kindling. But the mother and baby moose were unconcerned, mostly ignoring her aggression, continuing instead to munch on cedar bows near her Clark Fork Idaho area home.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Winter storm: More than 200,000 lose power in the South as Ted Cruz tweets advice

More than 200,000 homes are without power across the South as Winter Storm Landon locked in on Thursday with heavy snow, thick ice and freezing rain.Millions of people were in the path of the severe weather which dumped a foot of snow in the Midwest and led to warnings from the South to the Northeast through Friday night.Power outages are currently highest in Tennessee where more than 136,000 homes went down, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages across the US.Texas is the next hardest hit where 52,000 are in blackout. Some 22,000 have lost power in Arkansas, and 12,000...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#East Texas#Pandas#Gps#Wildflowers Of Texas#Forester
KTAL

Bizarre video shows hundreds of birds suddenly drop from the sky

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico (NBC) – Security footage shows how a flock of birds drop dead mid-flight in the northern Mexican city of chihuahua. Sectional police of Alvaro Obregon reported that close to a hundred yellow-headed blackbirds that migrate from northern Canada to Mexico for the winter. A local veterinarian reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vox

These tiny succulent plants are being poached by the thousands

Last month, a South Korean man was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of wild dudleya plants from the California coast. The small, cactus-like succulents, which grow in lotus-shaped rosettes of fleshy leaves, are so valued by collectors that, in recent years, dudleya have been pilfered by the thousands from their native habitat and shipped around the world to be sold.
AGRICULTURE
HipHopDX.com

Memphis Rapper Snootie Wild Dead Following Shooting In Houston

Houston, TX – Snootie Wild, the Memphis rapper who on Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group label scored several hits, including “Made Me” with K Camp and “Yayo” with Gotti, died on Saturday (February 26), one day after he was shot in the neck and left to die in a ditch.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
WSB Radio

Be Leery of Landscapers with just Pickups, Pruners and Pine Straw

Many of us homeowners are starting to scurry around in preparation for spring, looking at our yards seeing what needs our immediate attention. Recently, I’ve heard from a few of my listeners about bad landscapers. This upsets me because people in the service industry have to earn our trust, and bad apples just rolling in with their pickup truck and trailer can spoil it, not only for the homeowner, but for segments of a very hard-working industry!
GARDENING
TexasHighways

Wildflower Fields Forever

Texas’ varied landscapes and climates yield blooms all year long. March may be wildflower month here at Texas Highways, but one month is hardly enough to celebrate our opulent blooms. Luckily, wildflowers can be found nearly year-round across the state, provided you know where and when to look. Blooms are already popping in early January in the Rio Grande Valley and the Big Bend, while up in the Panhandle, wildflowers put on their show of colors from April to late fall. In the southern half of the state, wildflowers can bloom year-round.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

Poteet Is Home to Sweet Strawberries and One of South Texas’ Most Popular Festivals

When he’s not out collecting old windmills, Jim Collums can most often be found at Poteet Country Winery, located on the former dairy farm where he grew up. The farm sells wines, jams, ice cream, iced tea, and even beer made from the homegrown strawberries that give Poteet its designation as the “Strawberry Capital of Texas.” Collums ran a utility construction business before deciding to devote his time to farming and making wine from strawberries and mustang grapes. Named for the town’s first postmaster, Poteet has been an agricultural hub since the early 1900s when local farmers tapped into artesian wells for irrigation. Sweet strawberries became the signature local crop, leading to the founding of the Poteet Strawberry Festival in 1948. From 1980 to 1996, Collums served as festival director, spearheading the event’s move in 1980 from downtown to its own festival grounds, which host more than 100,000 visitors annually. Guests who make their way to Poteet Country Winery for tastings and tours also get an inside look at Collums’ side business of windmill restoration—vintage structures rest across the property in varying stages of completion.
POTEET, TX
backpacker.com

See the Wilderness in Color on These 10 Perfect Wildflower Hikes

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Dog Mountain, Columbia River Gorge, WA. Climb through bright yellow fields of balsamroot and panoramic views over the Columbia River Gorge to Mt. Hood...
TRAVEL
TexasHighways

San Antonio Chef Steve McHugh Digs Into His New Orleans Roots for Mardi Gras

Since moving to San Antonio from New Orleans in 2010, Chef Steve McHugh has been shaking things up in the Texas culinary scene, including being a four-time James Beard Foundation Award finalist for Best Chef: Southwest and a 2020 finalist for Best Chef: Texas. His Pearl District restaurant, Cured, features handcrafted, cured, and fermented foods, and whole-animal butchery, while his newest operation, Landrace, located inside the Thompson San Antonio hotel, serves seasonal options that allow McHugh to take cooking back to its most elemental form with dishes made from Texas ingredients cultivated by local farmers and ranchers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Payson Roundup

Arizona Wildflowers & Gifts now two stores

It’s not just flowers anymore. So Arizona Wildflowers and Gifts owners Beverly Johnson and daughter Deanna Viggiani don’t expect the kind of lull that most flower shops experience the day after Valentine’s Day. Along with unique American-made gifts and locally sourced flowers and plants, the business in...
PAYSON, AZ
bizjournals

Hunter Jorns

EDUCATION: Southern Methodist University (Dallas, TX), Texas A&M University - College Station (College Station, TX) Hunter Jorns joins CrossFirst Bank’s Corporate Banking Team to deliver comprehensive financial solutions to Middle Market companies. He holds a Bachelors of Economics from Texas A&M University and a Masters of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University – School of Business. Hunter has a passion for serving in extraordinary ways and is actively involved in Junior Achievement of Dallas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
TexasHighways

TexasHighways

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
783
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Texas Highways is the Official Travel Magazine of Texas, and your ultimate guide for exploring the Lone Star State's people, places, & wide-open spaces.

 https://texashighways.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy