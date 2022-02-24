ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ScreenHits TV Adds Euronews, Africanews to Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Global streaming aggregator ScreenHits TV (SHTV) has partnered with international news network Euronews and will provide live and on-demand TV editions of Euronews and Africanews on its platform.

Euronews, which offers round-the-clock news coverage from a European perspective, broadcasts in 160 countries and is distributed in more than 440 million homes, including 68% of homes in the European Union and the U.K.

The Euronews carriage deal is the latest news package on SHTV following a pact in Oct. 2021 with Bloomberg Television, with more leading TV news brands expected to join the platform’s curated news offering. The platform already provides U.K. users live news channels and on-demand content available on the BBC iPlayer.

The agreement was engineered by Ramy Nasser, SHTV’s senior VP, corporate development and partnerships, and Maxime Carboni, director of distribution at Euronews.

ScreenHits founder/CEO Rose Hulse said: “Euronews’ unparalleled strength in providing the continent’s perspective on news to the rest of the world represents an outstanding addition to our growing roster of top-tier global news channels. We consider it a major priority to provide our users with the most trusted news sources, and to have two of the top brand names already on our platform – and with more on the way – less than a year into our global rollout is quite exciting.”

Carboni said: “We are thrilled to partner with ScreenHits TV, which will add Euronews and Africanews content in multiple languages to its platform rolling out globally. Providing fact-based, quality content on the most innovative platforms like SHTV remains an important objective for our Group. With this partnership, we further strengthen our leading position over news within the streaming industry.”

Euronews has existing partnerships with Pluto TV, The Roku Channels, Tubi, Plex, Distro TV and fuboTV.

SHTV is currently growing across the U.S., UK, Europe, the Indian sub-continent, Africa, North America and Latin America and is on target to be active in 23 markets by the end of 2022. It was launched in spring 2021 by Hulse and offers users on-demand content and live linear channels from leading global and local streamers on one screen.

