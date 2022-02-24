ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

A Weekend Getaway in Navasota

By Heather Brand
TexasHighways
TexasHighways
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Set among the East Texas plains and prairies, Navasota bills itself as the gateway to Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site—where Texas settlers declared independence from Mexico—and beckons visitors...

texashighways.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TexasHighways

Firewheels Brighten a Springtime Field in South Austin

Photographer Theresa DiMenno roams Texas’ backroads every spring in search of wildflowers to document. Staying closer to home in March 2020, she found this field of firewheel blooms near a South Austin retention pond. On a rainy and overcast day, the evening sun eventually broke through the clouds. “The landscape was extraordinary in its brilliance,” DiMenno recalls. This year, she is hoping for colorful blooms in the Hill Country, which received decent October rainfall. “I’ve got my eye on a little cabin west of Fredericksburg I’d like to stay in for a few days as a home base,” she says.
AUSTIN, TX
TexasHighways

Wildflower Fields Forever

Texas’ varied landscapes and climates yield blooms all year long. March may be wildflower month here at Texas Highways, but one month is hardly enough to celebrate our opulent blooms. Luckily, wildflowers can be found nearly year-round across the state, provided you know where and when to look. Blooms are already popping in early January in the Rio Grande Valley and the Big Bend, while up in the Panhandle, wildflowers put on their show of colors from April to late fall. In the southern half of the state, wildflowers can bloom year-round.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

The Rogue Wildflower Hunters of Texas

Throughout the year, a small group of botanists and wildflower enthusiasts regularly text each other GPS coordinates from across Texas. When the text comes, they mobilize. Their mission? Save some of the rarest flora in the state. For members like Michael Eason, head of San Antonio Botanical Garden’s rare plant conservation program and author of Wildflowers of Texas, heading to remote locations to save endangered plants is a passion.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Navasota, TX
City
Washington, TX
City
Clyde, TX
State
Washington State
TexasHighways

I didn’t plan to write about my cousin.

I wanted to write about the history, culture, people, and places I saw while driving the entire Texas-Mexico border, as close to the Rio Grande as I could get. I’d been wanting to take that drive for the last few years, right around the time I felt my life starting to change. I figured if I could somehow understand these places that are culturally similar to where I’m from in El Paso, I’d understand myself better. Like I’d taste some food, hear an instrument, or read about a folk hero—all shaped by the Rio Grande—and discover something that’d help me make sense of the shifts in my own life. How I’d gone from working construction for a decade to making my living as a writer.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

Written 185 Years Ago, Alamo Commander William B. Travis’ Famous ‘Victory or Death’ Letter Still Resonates

On this day 185 years ago, Lt. Col. William Barret Travis of the Texas Army penned his “Victory or Death” letter from an Alamo under attack. A mere 220 words long, it is almost certainly the single most famous historical document in Texas history—on par with the original Declaration of Independence or the Magna Carta to Texans (read the complete letter in the sidebar, below).
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

Texas Gardening Guru Neil Sperry Talks Growing Plants and Growing Old

“I am just an average gardener,” says Neil Sperry, the McKinney resident who’s anything but average to generations of Texans who won’t plant, prune, or pick until he says it’s time. An accidental broadcaster and bestselling author, Sperry is Texas’ guru of greenery thanks to his syndicated Plant Talk Texas radio show carried daily by more than 30 stations across the state.
MCKINNEY, TX
TexasHighways

Founded By a Real-Life Cowboy, the Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg Embraces the Past and Present

It may seem strange to start a tour of the Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg with a discussion of who invented the telephone and the incandescent lightbulb. But Larry Callies, the museum’s founder and operator, has a point to make: Lewis Howard Latimer, a Black man with a profound grasp of the technology of his day, made essential contributions to the creations credited to Alexander Graham Bell and Thomas Edison, though history books ignored him.
ROSENBERG, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Hamer
TexasHighways

De-Mythifying the Lesser-Known Story of the Republic of the Rio Grande

“This is gonna make such an amazing miniseries one day, isn’t it?” gushes Brandon Seale in the eighth episode of the podcast “Republic of the Rio Grande.” As host and creator of the lively and ruminative 17-part series, Seale sets aside his day job as president of San Antonio-based Howard Energy Partners and takes on the role of avocational historian to delve into this lesser-known chapter of Mexico-Texas history.
LAREDO, TX
TexasHighways

San Antonio Chef Steve McHugh Digs Into His New Orleans Roots for Mardi Gras

Since moving to San Antonio from New Orleans in 2010, Chef Steve McHugh has been shaking things up in the Texas culinary scene, including being a four-time James Beard Foundation Award finalist for Best Chef: Southwest and a 2020 finalist for Best Chef: Texas. His Pearl District restaurant, Cured, features handcrafted, cured, and fermented foods, and whole-animal butchery, while his newest operation, Landrace, located inside the Thompson San Antonio hotel, serves seasonal options that allow McHugh to take cooking back to its most elemental form with dishes made from Texas ingredients cultivated by local farmers and ranchers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Bonnie And Clyde#Washington Avenue#The Union Pacific#The Texas Ranger
TexasHighways

In Texas, It’s Never Too Late to Learn How to Ride a Horse

For many Texans, riding a horse is a rite of passage. Growing up in Cypress, I started riding at 8 years old and progressed to showing horses in places like Waco, Seguin, Fort Worth, and Houston by the time I was 10. My passion for horseback riding has stayed with me all these years later, but for many, the opportunity to learn how to ride never presents itself.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

The Whoopee Bowl in Far West Texas Is Flush With Stuff

If you’ve ever driven on Interstate 10 in the westernmost part of Texas, a few minutes from New Mexico around Canutillo, you’ve probably seen it. It’s almost impossible to miss, sitting on a blanket of desert with the Franklin Mountains in the background. The first thing that stands out is the old U.S. Navy plane that’s been raised some 30 feet above the ground. Once you drive closer to it, the next thing you notice is all the stuff—no better way to say it—behind a chain-link fence and concertina wire. It’s all part of the Whoopee Bowl, the self-proclaimed largest antiques mall in the Southwest. (Not to be confused with Canton, the largest flea market.)
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

From Cadillacs to Murals, Amarillo’s Art Scene Is a Sight to Behold

Amarillo may be best known for Cadillac Ranch, country music songs (like “Amarillo by Morning” and “Am I Right or Amarillo”), and 72-ounce steaks, but there’s a whole different—and somewhat surprising—reason to put the Texas Panhandle town on your Route 66 radar. You can see it when you visit downtown, an area that has come alive in recent years because of its thriving art scene.
AMARILLO, TX
TexasHighways

10 Events to Celebrate Black History Month

In 1926, Carter G. Woodson, the founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History in Washington, D.C., launched the first Black History Week (then called Negro History Week) to bring more awareness of African Americans’ contributions to this country. He chose a week in February because Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass celebrated their birthdays that month, and over time the week expanded to a month and more states began to observe it. Fifty years after Woodson founded the week, President Gerald Ford officially acknowledged Black History Month, deeming it a national observance every February.
SOCIETY
TexasHighways

TexasHighways

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
783
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Texas Highways is the Official Travel Magazine of Texas, and your ultimate guide for exploring the Lone Star State's people, places, & wide-open spaces.

 https://texashighways.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy