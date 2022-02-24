ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noodles halts hot streak with fourth quarter loss

By Lucas High
 2 days ago

BROOMFIELD — After an impressive post-2020 comeback in recent periods, Noodles & Co.’s (Nasdaq: NDLS) appears to have overcooked the earnings pasta a bit in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Broomfield-based pasta fast-casual chain posted quarterly losses of $4.7 million, or 10 cents loss per diluted...

