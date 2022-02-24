DEMONIC Blu-ray Giveaway

Matt Ryan returns to the role of John Constantine once again this spring for DC Showcase: Constantine – The House of Mystery, an anthology collecting animated shorts featuring Constantine himself, Kamandi, The Losers, and Blue Beetle. The anthology, which will be released on Blu-ray and 4K in May, also includes a documentary about the history of the DC Showcase animated features going all the way back to the beginning of DC's modern animation legacy. While the supplemental shorts have already been released, the Constantine story is new content, and likely gives audiences an opportunity to see Ryan take the character into Cryptkeeper territory, serving as the entry point for the other stories.
