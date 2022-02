This week is the one-year anniversary of the Texas Blackout. Many Texans are still rebuilding after the emotional and physical damage caused by the Blackout. Texans lost loved ones – over 700 Texans are estimated to have perished during the Blackout. We have heard many of these tragic stories in the last week. Now with each impending winter storm, Texans fear a repeat of the Blackout disaster. That fear is warranted. The Texas electric grid remains at risk because the gas that fuels it has not been made reliable. Our grid will not be fixed as long as Gov. Abbott, and the Republican Party that has run Texas for the last 30 years, prioritizes campaign donations from the gas industry over the lives of Texans.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO