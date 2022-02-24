ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Plunge Ahead Of Open As Russia Attacks Ukraine; Dow Falls Over 800 Points

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Shares plunged Thursday ahead of the open as geopolitical conflict deepened with Russian’s invasion of Ukraine , dampening investor sentiment. Execs from Discovery touched on it in a conference call with analysts following earnings this morning.

Dow Futures are currently down 830 points or 2.5%. Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Russell 2000 are off by, respectively, 3.25%, 2.59%, 2.58% as Wall Streeters wonder if this is short sharp downturn created by uncertainty or a longer slough with ongoing economic fallout from sanctions and higher oil prices — which moved higher again today.

The U.S. is already in the grip of the highest inflation in decades, which has spurred the Fed to anticipate a series of interest rate hikes this year that has also made markets jittery.

The red ink is spread across the board, with the exception of oil companies (at least ones that don’t have interests in the region). Discovery is down 4.3%, Disney is down by 4.2%, Paramount 3.7% and Netflix 3.2%.

Discovery is highly international. Asked about the conflict on a call this morning, Discovery execs said business in the region impacted — the Ukraine and Russia — is “immaterial” – making up about 1% of profits. International chief JB Perrette said the company hasn’t yet seen an impact but “will continue to track” any fallout on Discovery’s larger European footprint including Poland and Eastern Europe — markets most likely to be affected.

President Joe Biden condemned “this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces” in a tweet and is expected to unveil harsher sanctions following an initial round announced several days ago.

European stocks set the tone, plunging across the board. The UK’s FTSE 100 is down 3.3%, France’s CAC 40 4.6%, Germany’s DAX is down 5% and the Milan stock market by 5.5% German and Italy are particularly exposed to the economic impact of war and sanctions. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 is down almost 6%.

Comments / 6

Jt
2d ago

Ya because it was a big secret , surprise invasion. They been screaming about it for weeks.

Reply(1)
5
Deadline

Stock Market Roars Back On Word Of Russia-Ukraine Talks; Dow Percentage Gain Is Biggest Since November 2020

Click here to read the full article. After retreating on Thursday due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. stock markets rebounded sharply today as bargain-hunters bought in and investors cheered news of possible diplomatic talks. While the stunning act of military aggression continues to cast a pall over the economies of much of the West, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq and S&P 500 gained between 1.6% and 2.5%. The Dow’s 2.5% rise was its biggest in percentage terms since November 2020. In the media sector, gainers far outweighed decliners, with the winner’s circle including Fox Corp., AT&T, Roku, Comcast and...
STOCKS
Deadline

Rachel Maddow Will Return From Hiatus To Host Show Amid Russia’s Attack On Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. Rachel Maddow will return from her hiatus Thursday evening to cover the breaking news out of Ukraine. “I’ll be on MSNBC starting at 8pm ET tonight, with reporters joining us live from Kiev, Kharkiv, Mariupol and more,” Maddow wrote on Twitter today. Maddow said last month that she would be taking a hiatus from her weeknight primetime show to work on a movie version of her Bag Man podcast. She also said that she would be working on another podcast, with plans to be “back in April.” She also said that there “may eventually be...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Russia Moves Toward Kyiv; Ukraine’s President Warns Fate Of Country “Is Being Decided Right Now”

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 2:51 PM PT: The U.S. is joining European allies in sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, the White House announced, as Ukraine’s president put out a call to citizens of the capital of Kyiv to defend their city. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the new sanctions to reporters at the daily press briefing, and said that details would be released soon. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a social media video, recorded on the streets of Kyiv, that “our troops are here. Citizens are here. All of us...
POLITICS
Joe Biden
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Why Vladimir Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy – he has a trump card in China

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be remembered not just for China’s efforts to impress the world amid criticisms of its human rights record. The games were also held against the backdrop of the most dramatic escalation of strategic tensions between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. In fact, the great power standoff over Ukraine and the never-ending speculation over whether Russia will invade have often overshadowed the international celebration of sport and unity. The end of the games coincided with an escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine. If the threat of Russia’s use of force against...
POLITICS
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
#Stock#Ukraine#European Stocks#Dow Futures#Russian#Discovery#Nasdaq#Russell 2000#Streeters#Fed#Paramount#Cac 40 4 6#German
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
