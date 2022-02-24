ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy Woman Sentenced To 45 Days In Jail For Jan. 6 Storming Of Capitol

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZC741_0eNq2YnT00

GILROY (CBS/SF/BCN) — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has sentenced Mariposa Castro to 45 days in jail for her participation in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Castro, of Gilroy, also known as Imelda Castro, was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

Castro was arrested Jan. 21, 2021, in San Jose and charged with four counts, including the following: entering and remaining in any restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building with the intent to impede, disrupt, and disturb a session of Congress; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

On April 28, Castro pleaded not guilty to all four counts. Seven months later, she pleaded guilty to the last count listed above on Nov. 24.

In her plea agreement, she admitted that she climbed through a broken window and entered the Capitol, that she knew she did so without permission, and that she filmed herself in the Capitol in a series of videos that she uploaded several times to her Facebook page when still inside the Capitol and while on grounds of the Capitol.

