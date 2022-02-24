ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Can we restore trust in the government, democracy and each other? | Column

By William F. Felice
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhBQk_0eNq27IL00
A Republican election challenger at right watches over election inspectors as they examine a ballot as votes are counted into the early morning hours, Nov. 4, 2020, at the central counting board in Detroit. A review by The Associated Press in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 cases of potential voter fraud, a minuscule number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election. Democrat Joe Biden won Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and their 79 Electoral College votes by a combined 311,257 votes out of 25.5 million ballots cast for president. (AP Photo/David Goldman, file) [ DAVID GOLDMAN | AP ]

American society today suffers from an overall lack of trust in the government, democracy and each other. This lack of trust has damaged the core of America’s political and social institutions. Consider the following:

Millions of Americans do not trust the electoral process and question the legitimacy of our democracy. Our electoral system is seen by many as corrupt and controlled by corporations and the wealthy elite. The continuous Republican attacks and lies about the last election have furthered the image of a country unable to honestly and legitimately collect ballots.

Transparency International recently ranked the United States as only the 27th least corrupt country in the world. This independent nonprofit organization is widely respected for its work documenting corruption in public life. Its annual Corruption Perception Index (CPI), “ranks 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).” Unfortunately, the U.S. fared very poorly on this index with a CPI score of 67. The least corrupt countries were Denmark, Finland and New Zealand with scores of 88. Transparency International attributed the low U.S. rating to “the persistent attacks against free and fair elections, culminating in a violent assault on the US Capitol, and an increasingly opaque campaign finance system.”

Too many Americans now do not trust each other and consider the opposing political party “the enemy” to be defeated at all cost. Too many now believe that when the opposition party wins an election it is the result of fraud. Our country is filled with attempts to overturn elections, block basic voting rights and suppress votes. These ongoing attacks on American democracy undermine the welfare and security of our country.

Millions of Americans do not trust the government to do the right thing to protect their health. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic killed Americans at a far higher rate than people in other wealthy nations. Despite having a powerful arsenal of vaccines, the U.S. failed to vaccinate as many people as other large, wealthy nations. According to The New York Times, since Dec 1, when omicron was first identified in the United States, the share of Americans killed by the coronavirus is at least 63 percent higher than in any of the other large, wealthy nations. Among rich nations the U.S. has had the largest share of its population die from COVID-19 over the entire pandemic.

The peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet documents how these differences in death rates in rich countries can be better understood when examined in relation to trust in government. On Feb. 12 The Lancet released its examination of how 177 countries prepared for a potential pandemic and how they then fared in infections and death rates.

The results were counter-intuitive. The rich countries were expected to do better in combatting COVID-19 as they were much better prepared. Yet many rich countries did much worse. Countries such as Denmark, Vietnam and South Korea, where citizens’ trust in government and in each other was high, did very well combatting the coronavirus. Where that trust did not exist, such as in the U.S., the country did very poorly. The study revealed that death and infection rates were much higher where there is low trust in government and high political polarization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0eNq27IL00

Restoring trust in each other and society is a long-term project. Democracy is fragile and depends upon citizens’ acceptance of the rules of the game. Unfortunately, too many Americans today reject the legitimacy of our institutions and instead threaten to bring it all down. What steps can we take to create inclusive citizenship in which all Americans feel their interests can be at least heard and respected?

A place to begin is to adopt policies that offer economic prosperity and respect to all citizens — minority and majority. Most people are motivated by reasonable concerns and want to get along with their neighbors. Economist Eduardo Porter identifies a number of potentially successful avenues to salvage our liberal democracy. For example, a “program of national service requiring every 18-year-old to work on community projects and build public goods could mix young people from all backgrounds and help start urgently needed conversations across identity frontiers.”

Other policies could include integrating schools, that are now increasingly segregated by class and race, and incentives to build affordable housing. Trust can only slowly be built by “living next to each other, going to school together, and sharing the granular challenges of life.” It will take hard work and a long-term vision to restore political and social trust among the American people.

William F. Felice is professor emeritus of political science at Eckerd College He is the author of six books on human rights and international relations. He can be reached via his website at williamfelice.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

2 young children, man found dead in South Florida pool

HOLLYWOOD — Two young children and a man drowned in a backyard pool at a South Florida home, police said. Police officers were called to the home in Hollywood shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a spokeswoman for the agency told news outlets. They performed CPR on the vicims, who were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Richmond.com

Elizabeth Shackelford column: Where democracy is failing, coups are happening

The latest blow to democracy is the explosion of coups around the world. Weak democratic governments that are failing to deliver are being overthrown. This global phenomenon has been most evident in West Africa. In the past 18 months, coups have occurred in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Chad. Mali has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Democracy#Voting Rights#Political Polarization#Americans#Republican
Riverhead News-Review

Guest Column: Gerrymandering hurts our democracy

No one was surprised when Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the newly created New York congressional districts into law. The new districts included the gerrymandered 1st Congressional District, so last week, I told my staff that we were suspending our congressional campaign. When we became aware of the redistricted maps three...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
International Relations
AOL Corp

New poll: 55% of Americans say nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not 'important'

With President Biden set to announce a nominee to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February, most Americans now say they’re lukewarm about his promise to pick a Black woman for the first time in U.S. history, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — while also saying the top three Black women on Biden’s shortlist are “qualified” to sit on the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The US Sun

Will there be a US military draft?

THE US stopped using the draft in 1973 and has no current intentions of re-imposing it. It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered reservists and regular citizens to be drafted into the country's military. What is the US military draft?. The US military draft is the mandatory enrolment of...
MILITARY
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy