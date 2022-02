Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Harshul Sanghi, head of the $1.3 billion venture capital division at American Express, likes to think that he has built something alongside the 89 companies he has backed, and that he has been able to nudge a 64,000-person financial services behemoth to move a bit faster than it typically would.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO