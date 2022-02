Fisk University told students and staff to shelter in place Monday morning after the university received a call threatening an "explosive or threatening device," WKRN reports. Fisk's Executive Vice President Jens Frederiksen said the university immediately when into safety protocols that have been enhanced following previous threats to other schools earlier this month. The incident at Fisk comes weeks after bomb threats were reported at more than a dozen HBCUs around the country.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO