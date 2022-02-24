ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Our Friday best: Return of 'The Godfather,' Khruangbin, Beach House and a papercut universe at American Swedish Institute

By Star Tribune staff
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne pandemic silver lining for moviegoers: Theaters, starved for product, have rescued classic titles from the realm of home video and put them back on big screens. That includes Francis Ford Coppola's Oscar-winning gangster masterpiece, which is celebrating its semicentennial with restored prints, projected at selected AMC theaters beginning this Thursday....

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Saint Paul, MN
Entertainment
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Houston, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Europe braces for wave of Ukrainian refugees

A mass exodus of Ukrainians risks overwhelming resources in neighboring countries even as Europe pledges to aid refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that anywhere from 1 million to 5 million Ukrainians could be displaced as Russian forces enter the country from the north, south and east.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Scally

Comments / 0

Community Policy