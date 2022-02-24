ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leading Blockchain XDC Network Signs Partnership With D.C. United for NFT Marketplace

Cover picture for the articleD.C. United of the Major League Soccer (MLS) has signed a three-year jersey sponsorship arrangement with blockchain technology developer XDC Network as recently announced by the MLS giant. For the first time in the history of Major League Soccer, D.C. United supporters will have access and experiences never previously been available...

