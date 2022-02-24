ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas' state school board to meet after 'inappropriate' remark

 2 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ state school board has scheduled a special meeting for Friday to discuss personnel issues. The meeting was set after Education...

Randy Johnson
2d ago

If his comments were made at a conference, apparently she was the only one to break out in a major rash over a comment!?!Good golly Molly!Are there not many more important issues to tackle than this in this totally whacked out, dazed, and confused culture?

Kan. governor calls on education commissioner to resign

TOPEKA— Kansas’ state school board scheduled a special meeting for Friday to discuss personnel issues following a report Education Commissioner Randy Watson made what one board member called an inappropriate remark during a conference last week. In a statement from her office on Thursday, Governor Laura Kelly said...
USD 428 loosening another COVID policy

The Great Bend school district is taking a first step to open up its schools to visits by family members following restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Monday, Feb. 28, family members will be permitted to visit schools at lunchtime. USD 428 families were notified of the change by email.
GREAT BEND, KS
Mentor Kansas seeking students to form Young Leaders Council

Mentor Kansas is searching for five inspiring youth leaders to form a Young Leaders Council. Applications are being accepted now through March 18, 2022, at www.mentorkansas.org. Applicants need to:. Be either a Kansas junior or senior in high school or enrolled in a General Education Development (GED) program. Be 18...
MENTOR, KS
Schmidt introduces bill to clarify immigration, local ID response

HUTCHINSON — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt introduced legislation in the Kansas House this week to create a state law blocking local municipal governments from adopting rules against cooperation with federal law enforcement investigating illegal immigrants. This is in response to action by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County...
KANSAS STATE
Kan. Senate approves bill allowing robotic delivery after job-killing debate

TOPEKA — Kansas could soon see autonomous Amazon and FedEx delivery robots roaming the streets of their neighborhood if a bill passed by the Senate is signed into law. One of about two dozen bills debated in the Senate Wednesday, the autonomous vehicles in question under Senate Bill 161 can only go up to 6 miles per hour and weigh up to 15 pounds. No maximum exists for the cargo that is carried by these delivery robots.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas moves to block plastic-bag bans by cities, counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans in the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature have moved to block local bans, restrictions or taxes on plastic bags or other packaging. The state Senate voted 27-13 for a bill that would strip cities and counties of their power to regulate or tax bags, cups, bottles or other packaging.
KANSAS STATE
