Florida State

DeSantis, Trump to speak at CPAC in Orlando

By CNN
WPBF News 25
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. For the first time since 2017, the hottest name at the Conservative Political Action Conference might be someone other than Donald Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, scheduled to help open CPAC on Thursday afternoon, has quickly...

Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Criticized: VPOTUS A 'Lazy' And 'Incompetent Diversity Hire'? Former Senator's Marriage With Doug Emhoff Reportedly In Crisis

A Joe Biden supporter lambasted Vice President Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris is the current vice president of the United States. The 57-year-old politician made history as the is the first vice president and highest-ranking female official, as well as the first African American and first Asian American vice president. She...
The Independent

Marco Rubio says VP ‘can’t simply decide’ to overturn election but refuses to say Trump is wrong for saying so

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida refused to answer whether he believes Donald Trump was wrong to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, pointing instead to the prospect of the former president’s potential 2024 campaign.The senator told Face The Nation on CBS on Sunday that “vice presidents can’t simply decide not to certify an election”, breaking from the former president’s baseless assertion that Mr Pence “could have overturned” the results of the election during a joint session of Congress to certify the results.When pressed by host Margaret Brennan whether he agrees...
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Signals He’d Be Open to Making Florida an Anti-Gay Hellhole

A funny thing about Republicans is that despite claiming to be the party of “personal freedom,” in the last year alone, they have tried to prevent Americans from: reading certain books, teaching about systemic racism, making decisions about their own bodies, and, in the case of some groups, voting in democratic elections. A lot of people would look at this evidence and conclude that Republicans are massive hypocrites—and they would be right! So while deeply depressing, it’s in no way surprising that Florida conservatives want to ban talk of gender identity and sexual orientation in the state’s primary school classrooms, and that Florida’s governor, who seems to have his eye on the White House in 2024, has signaled his support for the initiative.
