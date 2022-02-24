ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

Letter: Rep. Blackwell has no idea what enlightening 150 students per day demands

Hickory Daily Record
 2 days ago

Republican legislators have way too much time on their hands. If they planned and executed coursework for five high school classes a day, they would have neither time nor stamina...

hickoryrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

What about Black students’ ‘discomfort’?

Of all the attempts around the country to coddle the snowflakes among us who can’t handle the reality that our shared history is equal parts noble and brutal, the “discomfort” bill in the Florida state legislature is the most idiotic. Opinions to start the day, in your...
FLORIDA STATE
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: What we value

It is with halfheartedness that I utter the words “United States of America,” because unity is certainly not what I am seeing or feeling much of lately, and it is certainly reflected in Kelly Tshibaka’s piece from Jan. 31. Her article did have what I can imagine...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Bangor Daily News

Letter: An enlightening article about ‘Constitution Hall’

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. The recent BDN article about John Linnehan’s “Constitution Hall” was quite enlightening. He was quoted as saying, “Red simply means remove every Democrat.” The following is a definition of a totalitarian government: “Totalitarianism is a form of government and political system that prohibits all opposition parties, outlaws individual opposition to the state and its claims, and exercises an extremely high degree of control and regulation over public and private life.”
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Political ideas

2. choice of vote on each nominee and proposition to allow “Yes”, “No,” or “?”, with a final tally subtracting “No” votes from “Yes” votes. I also would like to see a state sales tax dedicated to financing statewide education. Tourists probably wouldn’t object to that.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Burke County, NC
Burke County, NC
Education
Burke County, NC
Government
The Independent

Judge: New admissions policies at elite school discriminate

A federal judge ruled Friday that a Virginia school system illegally discriminated against Asian Americans when it overhauled the admissions policies at an elite public school.The ruling from U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton found that impermissible “racial balancing” was at the core of the plan to overhaul admissions to Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, known as “TJ.” The school routinely ranks as the best or one of the best public schools in the country, and slots at the school are highly competitive.In 2020, the Fairfax County School Board significantly revamped the admissions process at the school....
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

New poll: 55% of Americans say nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not 'important'

With President Biden set to announce a nominee to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February, most Americans now say they’re lukewarm about his promise to pick a Black woman for the first time in U.S. history, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — while also saying the top three Black women on Biden’s shortlist are “qualified” to sit on the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Religious people are increasingly attending worship services in the metaverse

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Under quarantine for COVID-19 exposure, Garret Bernal and his family missed a recent Sunday church service. So he strapped on a virtual reality headset and explored what it would be like to worship in the metaverse.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Republican
The US Sun

Will there be a US military draft?

THE US stopped using the draft in 1973 and has no current intentions of re-imposing it. It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered reservists and regular citizens to be drafted into the country's military. What is the US military draft?. The US military draft is the mandatory enrolment of...
MILITARY
Fox News

Texas professor sues university after being punished for saying music theory isn't racist

A professor at the University of North Texas is suing the school for punishing him after he pushed back against the idea that music theory is a function of White supremacy. The lawsuit, first reported by Campus Reform, claims that the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of professor Timothy Jackson were violated by the school when they removed him from the academic journal he co-founded after he published several articles that students and faculty deemed "racist."
Reason.com

Educators, Please Stop Teaching the Characteristics of 'White Supremacy Culture'

Earlier this week, Washington University in St. Louis held an online workshop titled, "Is Professionalism a Racist Construct?" The event attracted plenty of criticism from conservative media. Fox News made fun of its online description, which is filled with social justice jargon: "So-called professionalism is coded language, a construct that upholds institutional racist policies and excluding practices." But the presenters seemed to welcome the controversy; Cynthia Williams, assistant dean of community partnerships at the university, bragged that she was getting into "good trouble."
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

‘Undercover Mothers’ Exposing ‘Woke’ Curriculum in Private Schools

A growing group of moms from across the country are fighting back against “wokeness” in private schools. They call themselves “Undercover Mothers”. What started as a small group of mothers concerned with what their children were learning in New York City private schools has now grown into a network of parents from across the country. Undercover Mothers has a core of about 25 moms who run a covert network of more than a hundred parents, pointing out curriculum like Critical Race Theory. Their goal is to put an end to political indoctrination seeping into many schools’ curriculum. Katy ISD parent Bonnie Anderson was shocked to learn the problem is present in private schools nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKRC

Indiana school gives 'opt out' option of teaching kids Black history

NINEVEH, Ind. (WISH/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) — A letter was recently sent home to parents of students at Sprunica Elementary School in Nineveh, giving them them the choice to opt their children out of lessons on Black history and on “equity, caring, and understanding differences.”. Diane Favors has a grandson...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Don’t promote Black Lives Matter to pupils, teachers told, in crackdown on politics in the classroom

Teachers have been forbidden from promoting Black Lives Matter to children as part of a crackdown on politics in the classroom. Schools must ensure that any "contentious and disputed" historic periods such as the British Empire and imperialism are taught in a "balanced" manner, according to guidance published by the Department for Education (DfE) on Thursday.
EDUCATION
NBC News

Georgetown Law professor apologizes after criticism for calling a student a racial slur

A Georgetown University Law Center professor apologized after a video surfaced last week on Twitter showing him using a racial slur when calling on a student in class. Franz Werro was asking for comments from students during his lecture on Feb. 10 when he said, “OK, so any other surprise, or, what about you, Mr. Chinaman? Sorry to not catch your — maybe you can remind me of your name.”
COLLEGES
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Most Conservative Colleges In America

College campuses have long been a hotbed of fierce political debate in the U.S., as young adults come across new ideas and viewpoints while attending school. Amid an increasingly polarized American political climate, 73% of Republicans and those who lean conservative believe higher education is going in the wrong direction, according to a Pew Research […]
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy