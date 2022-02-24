Letter: Rep. Blackwell has no idea what enlightening 150 students per day demands

A growing group of moms from across the country are fighting back against “wokeness” in private schools. They call themselves “Undercover Mothers”. What started as a small group of mothers concerned with what their children were learning in New York City private schools has now grown into a network of parents from across the country. Undercover Mothers has a core of about 25 moms who run a covert network of more than a hundred parents, pointing out curriculum like Critical Race Theory. Their goal is to put an end to political indoctrination seeping into many schools’ curriculum. Katy ISD parent Bonnie Anderson was shocked to learn the problem is present in private schools nationwide.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO