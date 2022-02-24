ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

1968 Chevy Chevelle Shows Off Restored Performance

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHPem_0eNq0LUq00

Without a doubt, this classic Chevelle is the perfect car for any vintage enthusiast with a taste for speed.

When we say the name Chevelle, we can only imagine a few things that come to our minds. Perhaps you think of the wild burnouts you've seen on the internet, incredible drag strip action, or car show domination. However, versatility was the word of the day when the engineers at Chevy made this fantastic beast. It got the looks to beat any other in a style show with enough powertrain options to satisfy any automotive enthusiast with a passion for speed. This particular car is no exception to that rule as it still boasts the original V8 engine under the hood and virtually no imperfections on the illustrious and bold body. Honestly, this is the perfect vehicle for any classic car guy looking to get behind the wheel of a powerful piece of American muscle!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ThK1b_0eNq0LUq00

The exterior is coated in the ever-iconic Blue paint that came as an option for the Chevelles. While it may not have some fancy name or a ton of boatful decals, this color code made the Chevelle a legend in the design world as it gave the car a smoother tone than the usual red or black. You may recognize that beautiful front end as what is considered the best-looking grille design to ever come off a Chevy assembly line. That's precisely the kind of style you get with this 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle, as it combines the best of vintage muscle car design with a very well-kept body and a history of regular maintenance. There is no concern about reliability with this car either as it has undergone a complete nut and bolt restoration very recently and now seeks a new owner to push the limits of speed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27cwn8_0eNq0LUq00

Under the hood of this tremendous '68 speed demon is a massive 396 ci V8 engine which reportedly puts out a whopping 375 horsepower. All of that power is sent to 15" chrome vintage rally wheels which makes this car a mighty contender at the drag strip. Four massive whitewall tires wrap those wheels, making it easy to keep traction even in the slipperiest of situations. Finally, we've got a four-speed manual transmission which provides an incredibly engaging driving experience. This is the perfect car for any classic automotive enthusiast with a longing for high performance in a vintage muscle car package.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGjv7_0eNq0LUq00

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale To Kick-Off February

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll in February.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevy Chevelle Is A Time Capsule

This Chevy from the late 1960s is the perfect vehicle for any enthusiast with a passion for style and speed!. The 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle is likely the most collectible car on the vintage vehicle market for its remarkable style, high performance, and wicked reputation for drag strip domination. Along with the exterior design, this newer generation of Chevelle was given priority more than any other vehicle before its performance. This made it the perfect combination of performance and style with a ton of power under the hood and an unforgettable design language. Without a doubt, these cars will live on forever in the minds and hearts of enthusiasts everywhere. However, some require a bit more physical evidence of the fantastic beasts that once roamed the streets of Detroit. This particular car was made for just those kinds of people.
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

1967 Chevy Yenko Camaro Is One Of Just 54 Ever Made

This car was built by one of the nation’s most respected performance builders with only 54 of the cars ever made. The original Chevrolet Camaro was the perfect competitor to the world's first pony car, the Ford Mustang. With many substantial powertrain options, including some of the nation's most iconic V8 power plants, the Camaro was precisely what it was built to be. When asked what a Camaro was, an executive at GM simply stated that it was "a small vicious animal that eats Mustangs," and they weren't lying. This particular Camaro is the perfect embodiment of that original Chevy spirit as it utilizes one of the best performing V8 engines available in the GM lineup. However, the craziest thing about this Camaro is that it is a Yenko car, making it one of the fastest pony cars of its time.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

This May Be the World’s Best-Looking 1954 Chevy

This car defies description. The longer you look at this '54 Chevy, the more amorphous it becomes. It's not Pro Street, but it does have big tires. It's not Pro Touring, but it does have a six-speed manual and big brakes. And it's most certainly not a custom, yet it offers some classic custom touches that you must search carefully to identify. This ride checks off all of the above, and more.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy Chevelle#Classic Car#Car Show#Car Design#Tires#Vehicles#American#Chevrolet
Motorious

Viper Red 1966 Chevy Impala Is Impossible To Ignore

The fifth-generation Impala is undoubtedly one of the most iconic cars to ever hit the American automotive performance market because of its instantly recognizable style and passion for power. Under the hood was a wide variety of engine options ranging from smaller 300+ ci V8s to gigantic 454 ci power plants. These options gave us a fantastic power range which went up to over 400 horsepower in the larger V8s. Upon its initial release, one year that was particularly revered in the automotive community was the 1966 production model, which had a very similar style to the Chevelle and virtually cemented the Chevy A-body platform as one of the most outstanding designs all-time in automotive engineering. But, of course, the importance of all of this storytelling is to get you ready for a specific car whose reputation for performance and style far exceeds any other to this day.
BUYING CARS
US News and World Report

30 Weirdest Cars of All Time

It has happened to all of us from time to time – we're driving down the highway when something so unusual, so odd passes us by that we do a double-take. What is that? Who made it? And sometimes even, why would you buy that? We're talking about vehicles like the unforgettable behemoth known as the Pontiac Aztek. Unless you needed to cart around a cello with you at all times, what was its purpose and why did anyone buy it?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

6 Historically Bad Pickup Trucks – What Were They Thinking

The top three vehicles sold last year were all pickup trucks. These trucks have such a strong following that it seems there shouldn’t be bad models, ever. While we wish that were true, some trucks did not meet the standards we set. We need these vehicles to haul, carry, pull, push, and generally work hard, so we don’t have to. Unfortunately, some trucks make us wonder what the manufacturer thought when they hit the streets.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Chevy Corvette Model Years You Should Never Buy

The Chevy Corvette has continued being a well-liked and stylish muscle car in the modern day, and people are buying new and used Corvettes daily. However, while the Corvette has a long history in the American auto market, not all Corvette model years were the same. Here’s a look at the worst Chevrolet Corvette model years that you should never buy.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford's New Patent Could Be A Solution To An Age-Old Truck Bed Problem

Ford has submitted a patent application for a nifty feature that could solve an age-old problem among truck owners – and that's keeping items on your bed in place. According to the documents uploaded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the submitted patent by the Blue Oval was for "Truck bed with selectively actuated magnetic floor sections." This patent submission was first discovered by Muscle Cars & Trucks.
ECONOMY
Motorious

Matt Farah’s 718 Spyder And Cargo Of Porsches Burned At Sea

A cargo ship full of Porsches caught on fire in the Atlantic Ocean. The Portuguese navy prompted to the scene of a cargo ship in the Atlantic Ocean after a distress signal was sent from the Felicity Ace. A fire broke out in the hold of the ship bound for Davisville, Rhode Island after leaving Germany. There were several Porsches and Volkswagens on board, including a 718 Spyder bound for car host Matt Farah.
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

1971 Chevy Nova SS Pulled Out Of A Shipping Container

This incredible car was built by the current owner nearly six year ago and is now ready for another revitalization. The second-generation Chevy Nova is widely considered the ultimate collectors' car within the automotive enthusiast community for the vast engine options, reputation on the drag strip, and classic '70s styling. Without a doubt, the Nova is one of the most iconic American muscle cars ever to hit the American asphalt. Unfortunately, the older age of these cars, combined with the lower production numbers than some of their competitors, makes them pretty hard to find compared to some of the Camaros and Mustangs at the time. So it's cool to see a dedicated builder take it upon themselves to restore and modify one of these rare beasts to keep the Nova spirit alive. That is precisely what is happening with this particular vehicle.
CARS
Fox News

Chevrolet is killing a legendary V8 engine

General Motors is going electric, so you can expect to start seeing more and more of its internal combustion engines falling by the wayside in the coming years. The latest is the monster 7.0-liter V8 that powered the 2006-2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but has also been available as a crate motor for custom car builds.
CARS
Motorious

Shumaker Collection Heads To GAA Classic Car Collection

The Shumaker Collection is full of American muscle, with some classic pieces in there as well. These beautiful cars are headed to the upcoming GAA Classic Car Auction that is set to run from Febraury 24th-26th. When bidding starts, some of these are going to fly to new owners. Check out some of the highlights from the Shumaker Collection that's heading to GAA Classic Car Auctions.
CARS
Motorious

Stolen $200K 1967 Shelby Mustang GT Found

Snatched from a warehouse nearly a month ago, this rare classic Shelby Mustang was recovered, but it’s not great. Police found a rare Shelby Mustang that was stolen from a warehouse three weeks before being discovered. The car was found in a what seems to be a sort of dumping yard, as other stolen vehicles were located at the site as well. While this might seem like good news, the car was not found in great condition, as it was partially stripped before being dumped. Before this, the car was said to be valued at $200K.
TULSA, OK
Motorious

Three Mopars Stand Out In A Field Of Rotting Cars

These cars were legends of their time and now grace us with the experience of seeing them after decades of sitting. As barn finds continue to rise in popularity within the classic car community due to the increasing rarity of our favorite Mopar, Chevy, and Ford vehicles, we have to wonder what happened to the cars that led them to be abandoned. At the same time, it is fun to marvel at the beautiful pieces of automotive art that seem to spring to life in an array of vintage color schemes. However, we often overlook the more important question when acknowledging the vehicles after decades of sitting, the history. While this particular collection boasts so many cars that we could go on for hours about the various past experiences of the vehicles, we're going to focus on three exceptional vehicles whose legacy still lives on to this day.
CARS
Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
ECONOMY
Motorious

Man Looking For Grandfather's 1959 Impala

Jimmy Conway's grandfather used to have a two-toned 1959 Chevy Impala. He restored it to original condition when he owned it, and Jimmy can’t stop thinking about it. Now, Jimmy is on a mission to find his grandfather’s beloved Chevy Impala. Conway reached out to an automotive columnist...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Could This Be The Best Deuce Coupe of 2022?

The winner of the 2022 Al Slonaker Memorial Award at the Grand National Roadster Show is Pat Gauntt's incredible 1932 Ford coupe, built by Troy Ladd and the talented team from Hollywood Hot Rods. Al Slonaker was a promoter who created the Oakland Roadster Show (now the Grand National Roadster...
CARS
Motorious

Girlfriend Steals And Sells Classic Chevy Impala

Here's a reason to be thankful for being single this Valentine's Day…. Relationships can be difficult as two people raised in different households navigate all the difficulties of life together. However, some people just plain suck at them in the worst way possible. Case in point: a girlfriend had her boyfriend’s beloved 1967 Chevrolet Impala impounded because she despised the attention the classic car was getting.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy