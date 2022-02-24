ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Woman Charged With Murder of Lincoln University Student

 2 days ago
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and Lincoln University Police Department announced the arrest of 39-year-old Nydira Smith of Philadelphia, for stabbing three students, one fatally, on February 16, 2022, after a fight broke out in a dormitory at Lincoln University in Lower Oxford Township. Smith is...

Jerry Cutter
1d ago

AHHH…WTF is that? How about a warning first? You just don’t spring something like that on someone first thing in the morning without a heads up. Good thing I was already on the porcelain throne. Caused me to evacuate my bowels.

Angela Murray
2d ago

This is heart breaking a non student come on campus and kill a student unbelievable 🙏🏻 for his family they definitely need better security at that school

Angela Short
1d ago

I hope they weren’t making fun of this women, sometimes young adults at their age still have a high school mentality and you just can’t say what you want to people this days, people are dangerously different these days but regardless they didn’t deserve to die, praying for the family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

MyChesCo

Man Wanted for Arrott Street Shooting Incident in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to a shooting that occurred inside an apartment building located at 1336 Arrott Street in Philadelphia on February 17th at approximately 10:43 pm. The victim, a...
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Arrested in Wilmington, Gun and Drugs Discovered

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Chester man on gun and drug charges. Officials stated that on February 14 at approximately 8:45 p.m., members of the Safe Streets Task Force conducted a vehicle stop in the 1000 block of North Franklin Street. Police made contact with the operator, 28-year-old Nicholas Faison. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 11 grams of marijuana. Faison was taken into custody without incident.
MyChesCo

Police Search for Suspect in Burglary of Philadelphia Restaurant

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect wanted in an ongoing criminal investigation. Authorities state that on February 23, 2022, at 3:40 am, an unknown white male gained entry to P.S. &Co. Restaurant at 1706 Locust St by breaking the rear window. Once inside the suspect took a cash register containing approximately $900 along with an iPad Then fled in an unknown direction.
MyChesCo

Delaware County Business Owner Wanted for Fraud, Theft

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department announced holding an arrest warrant for 46-year-old Jon Brian McCann from Aston, Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that McCann is facing charges stemming from an incident where the victim, a Westtown Township resident, attempted to rent a jukebox from...
MyChesCo

Suspect Wanted for Irving St Burglary in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation. Detectives state that on February 20, 2022, at 4:08 am, an unknown black male forced entry into a residence on the 1300 block of Irving St through the front door. Once inside the suspect took jewelry and a camera then fled the area in an unknown direction. This same individual is also a suspect in other burglaries committed in the area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Burglary Suspects Makes Off With $4300 Worth of Prepackaged Flooring

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking the public’s help identifying the suspects wanted in an ongoing criminal investigation. Authorities state that on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 5:30 am, the victim reported to police that two unknown males broke into his property located on the 2xx block of Fountain Street and took $4300 worth of prepackaged flooring. The males were seen loading the boxes in a dark-colored pick-up truck, possibly a Chevy Colorado, before leaving the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 7:54 p.m. in the 1300 Block of North Claymont Street. Authorities stated that Police located a 41-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Woman Charged With Assault in Parkesburg Stabbing

PARKESBURG, PA — The Parkesburg Borough Police Department announced they have charged 63-year-old Pearl Fountain with aggravated assault and related offenses. Authorities state that Fountain reportedly stabbed the male victim during a domestic dispute on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the 300 blk. of Strasburg Avenue, in Parkesburg, Chester County, Pennsylvania. The victim is currently hospitalized as a result of injuries sustained during the stabbing. The defendant is being held at the Chester County Prison after her arraignment on February 22 and failing to post bail.
PARKESBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Help Police ID Suspect in Berks County Robbery

— The Cumru Township Police Department is investigating a Robbery that occurred on February 19, 2022 at the Sunoco/7-Eleven located on Lancaster Avenue, Reading, Berks County, Pennsylvania. The pictured male suspect entered the store and immediately ran behind the counter. The suspect pushed the cashier into an office area and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Kennett Square Man Arrested for Attempted Gun Purchase

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department announced that 38-year-old Valerio Sanchez-Almanza from Kennett Square has been charged with weapons violations. Authorities state that on January 20, 2022, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department began an investigation into the attempted illegal purchase of a firearm that...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
MyChesCo

I-95 Among State Highways Restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks Counties

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Interstate 95 is among several state highways restricted in Philadelphia and Bucks counties for bridge inspections, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The work schedules and locations are:. Monday, February 28, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on Allegheny...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Search for Man Wanted for Commercial Burglary

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying a man in an ongoing criminal investigation. Detectives state that on February 21, 2022, at 4:15 am, an unknown black male entered the Tavern located at 243 S Camac Street through a window. While inside the suspect took the drawers to the cash register and placed them in a trash can and left with the can then left the area. No money was in the drawers at the time. Was opened at the time the assigned came to process the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Delaware Fugitive Arrested in Pennsylvania

LONDON GROVE TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of 33-year-old Dorotha Hutchinson of Newark, Delaware. Authorities state that on January 31, 2022, at 9:55 AM, Troopers from the Avondale Barracks received a report of suspicious people in the rear of a residence on the 100 block of Martha’s Way in London Grove Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. Upon arrival, the State Police reported that one involved person fled the scene in a vehicle, two persons fled on foot, and one remained at the scene. Through their investigation, Troopers were able to later identify and take into custody each individual without incident. It was determined that one individual, identified as Dorotha Hutchinson, did have an active bench warrant from the state of Delaware. Hutchinson was transported to Chester County Prison prior to her eventual extradition.
NEWARK, DE
MyChesCo

Suspects Wanted in West Philadelphia Auto Theft

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public’s help in an ongoing motor vehicle theft investigation. Detectives state that the auto theft occurred in the Walnut Hill section of West Philadelphia. It happened around 5:30 PM on February 2nd, 2022. Three young males were walking along the 200 block of South 45th Street when they attempted to jump into a running vehicle that was double-parked along the street. One of the males was able to get into the driver’s seat and drove several hundred feet before bailing out of the car, which caused it to crash into a stopped vehicle. Sitting inside the stolen vehicle, were two young children, who were not injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

18-Year-Old Charged in Connection With January 30 Shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old in connection with a January 30 shooting incident. Authorities state that on January 30 at approximately 4:37 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Prospect Road in reference to a shooting incident that had occurred. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Two Shotgun-Wielding Carjackers Federally Charged

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Alex Fernandez-Pena, 32, and Juan Jose Rodriguez, 20, both of Philadelphia, PA, were arrested and charged by Indictment on charges of carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence stemming from an incident earlier this year in the Parkside section of Philadelphia. Both defendants were taken into federal custody and made their initial court appearances on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Man Wanted for Theft of Mossberg 9mm Handgun

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation. Detectives state that on February 20, 2022, at 4:17 pm, an unknown black male was captured on surveillance video checking car doors on the 24xx N 17th Street when he came across the complainant’s car which was unlocked. The suspect entered the vehicle and took a bag containing the complainants black Mossberg 9mm handgun then left the area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts in Southern Chester County

NEW LONDON TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they are investigating multiple catalytic converters thefts that occurred in southern Chester County. Authorities state that on February 9, 2022, an unknown suspect stole five catalytic converters from five separate vehicles parked in an unsecured location along the intersection of Newark Road and State Road. The vehicles involved include a 2007 Lexus RX350, a 2012 Kia Sorento, a 2014 Nissan NV1500, a 2016 Honda CRV, and a 2011 Toyota Tacoma. Troopers state this is an ongoing investigation.
NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Nurse Practitioner Charged with Illegal Prescribing and Fraud

HARRISBURG, PA — On Friday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that a Bradford County nurse practitioner has been charged with felony violations of the Drug Act, Insurance Fraud, and Medicaid Fraud. She is charged for prescribing medications without a collaborating doctor and multiple counts of false billing, including while she was engaging in a personal relationship with her patient.
HARRISBURG, PA
West Chester, PA
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
