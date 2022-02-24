Philadelphia Woman Charged With Murder of Lincoln University Student

LONDON GROVE TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of 33-year-old Dorotha Hutchinson of Newark, Delaware. Authorities state that on January 31, 2022, at 9:55 AM, Troopers from the Avondale Barracks received a report of suspicious people in the rear of a residence on the 100 block of Martha’s Way in London Grove Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. Upon arrival, the State Police reported that one involved person fled the scene in a vehicle, two persons fled on foot, and one remained at the scene. Through their investigation, Troopers were able to later identify and take into custody each individual without incident. It was determined that one individual, identified as Dorotha Hutchinson, did have an active bench warrant from the state of Delaware. Hutchinson was transported to Chester County Prison prior to her eventual extradition.

NEWARK, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO