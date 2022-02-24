ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland State Police warn residents of ‘Grandparent Scam’

By Chris Montcalmo
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating multiple thefts from senior citizens who have been scammed into giving away thousands of dollars after being convinced their grandchildren needed money to be bailed out of jail.

Authorities have received two reports of this scam since February 3. In these cases, the scammers stole $9,200 and $15,000, respectively from their victims.

Commonly called the “Grandparent Scam,” the cases are similar to many that have been reported across the country recent months. In each case, the suspects call a senior citizen and claim to be one of their grandchildren who have been involved in a car crash or some other legal trouble and were arrested. The person on the phone provides the victim with a phone number for an attorney and asks the victim to contact them.

The person posing as a lawyer convinces the victims that their respective grandchildren need a large sum of money – all in cash – to be bailed out of jail. Once the victims went to the bank to withdraw the funds, the suspect or a co-conspirator physically went to the victims’ homes to pick up the money.

In both recent cases in Maryland, the suspect pretending to be the lawyer called back and told them they needed more money to help their grandchild out of their legal troubles. Both victims realized they were being scammed before turning over any additional money.

Police are reminding residents that law enforcement and/or judicial personnel will never come to a citizen’s home in order to collect bail money.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call the Maryland State Police at 301-729-2101. Callers can remain anonymous.

Photo via Pixabay

The post Maryland State Police warn residents of ‘Grandparent Scam’ appeared first on Nottingham MD .

