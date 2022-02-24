ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Sea vegetables are the future of farming

By Earth Institute at Columbia University
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeaweed salad has never appealed to me. I was incredibly skeptical when I first read that kelp is the new kale. How could a slimy saltwater plant replace the curly crowd-pleaser that foodies take home from farmers markets in bagfuls?. I have spent nearly half of the last decade...

phys.org

Comments / 0

NewsChannel 36

The Future of Farming in NY Part 2: Solar Grazing and the Potential for a New Industry

NEW YORK(WENY)-- New jobs are opening up in the Finger Lakes region but to get hired in agrivoltaics you would have to be a sheep, literally. With solar arrays being installed throughout New York State many have expressed concern over the loss of agricultural land. Thanks to a collaboration between the American Solar Grazing Association and Cornell University, solar grazing aims to bring both farmers and solar companies together. That's where Lexi Hain, local sheep farmer and the executive director of the American Solar Grazing Association comes in.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Farms following soil-friendly practices grow healthier food, study suggests

Everyone knows eating fruits and vegetables is good for your health. But these days, stores offer a dizzying array of options: organic, conventional, CSAs, local agriculture. Which ones are best for your health?. A new study, published in January in the journal PeerJ, looks at how regenerative farming practices—soil-building techniques...
AGRICULTURE
Canyon News

Warm Season Vegetables For Spring

Warm season annuals for next spring and summer are already replacing the cool season annuals that bloomed so dutifully since last autumn. As this happens, it is also getting to be about time for warm season vegetables to replace cool season vegetables. Strangely continuous warm daytime weather since December accelerated this process somewhat.
AGRICULTURE
Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting

It takes tons of water to put meat on Americans’ plates. But most meat companies don’t ensure conservation in their supply chains.

Water is critical to America's meat habit. Cows, pigs and chickens drink it. Farmers clean barns and cool animals with it. Meatpackers sanitize plants and wash their product with it. But, most importantly, water grows the crops needed to feed the millions of animals raised and slaughtered each year that...
AGRICULTURE
Alissa Rose

Food shortages are getting worse around the United States.

The food companies are off to a terrible start in 2022, and consumers throughout the country are feeling the repercussions more and more each day. Recently if you've been to the supermarket, you've probably noticed that many item prices have risen and shelves have become more bare. It is a nationwide problem that affects us.
Phys.org

Medical breakthrough could help produce more beef

A recent research breakthrough in human medicine could help a Texas A&M Department of Animal Science researcher find a way to increase beef production to help meet the demands of global population growth. Bos indicus cattle breeds are very important to global beef production due to their adaptability to tropical...
TEXAS STATE
Reader's Digest

Is Eggplant a Fruit or a Vegetable?

From eggplant parm to stir-fry, ratatouille to roasted vegetables, this delicious purple food is the star of many of our favorite dishes. We know it’s tasty, and it’s definitely one of our five a day, but there’s a little confusion about how it should be classified—namely, is eggplant a fruit or a vegetable?
FOOD & DRINKS
Phys.org

Global cropland could be almost halved by increasing agricultural productivity

With rising global demand for agricultural commodities for use as food, feed, and bioenergy, pressure on land is increasing. At the same time, land is an important resource for tackling the principal challenges of the 21st century—the loss of biodiversity and global climate change. One solution to this conflict could be to increase agricultural productivity and thus reduce the required cropland. In an interdisciplinary model-based study, LMU geographers Julia Schneider and Dr. Florian Zabel, together with researchers from the Universities of Basel and Hohenheim, have analyzed how much land area could be saved globally through more efficient production methods and what economic effects—for example, on prices and trade—this would have. As the authors reported in the journal PLOS ONE, their modeling showed that under optimized conditions up to almost half of current cropland could be saved. As a result of increased efficiency, the prices for agricultural products would fall in all regions and global agricultural production would increase by 2.8%.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Sustainable future for coastal fisheries in the Baltic sea

In the western Baltic Sea, coastal fisheries are closely linked to the economic development of coastal communities and the impacts of climate change with the increasing loss of biodiversity. For a sustainable future of fisheries, multiple interests need to be considered. These include spatial and resource conflicts, which need to be recognized between different user groups and resolved through joint dialog. The SpaCeParti project, coordinated by the Center for Ocean and Society at Kiel University, aims to contribute to this by setting up so-called living laboratories in which users are actively involved in research. SpaCeParti is a project of the research mission sustainMare "Protection and Sustainable Use of Marine Areas" of the German Marine Research Alliance (DAM).
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Are there any giant animals humans haven't discovered yet?

In 2020, researchers saw for the first time what may be the longest animal ever. The creature, spotted in a deep-sea canyon off Australia, was a roughly 150-foot-long (45 meters) siphonophore. Each member of this group of species is made up of lots of smaller animals called zooids, which connect to form a long, string-like colony similar to a coral but that swims freely in the ocean.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Paper shows regional public universities make local economies more resilient

Regional economies are routinely subject to the whims of the business cycle that can lead to job losses and lower incomes for residents when a recession hits or an industry declines. But new research co-written by a team of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign economists finds that counties that also are home to a regional public university are better able to withstand adverse economic shocks than other similar counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
Phys.org

UN Climate Report: How vulnerable are we, and how can we adapt?

How vulnerable is humanity in the face of climate change? And how have people around the world already been impacted? These are some of the questions to be answered on 28 February by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Two researchers from Lund University participated in the final report—Martina Angela Caretta and Emily Boyd.
ENVIRONMENT
Good News Network

Covering Crops in Red Plastic Can Boost Yields Up to 37 Percent

For centuries, humans have used greenhouses to help plants grow outside of tolerable conditions. Now, as it turns out, it might be much better if instead of greenhouses, we built redhouses. The red spectrum of light stimulates the leaves of plants to produce more chlorophyll, and an Australian ag-startup is...
