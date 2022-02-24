ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwood, OH

Northwood man dies after touching electric cord outdoors

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByFyQ_0eNpzRcd00

A Northwood man died of electric shock a day after he touched an extension cord outdoors and collapsed, said Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, Lucas County coroner.

Brandon Owens, 40, was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he died Sunday.

A neighbor found him Saturday in his yard on Skagway Drive, Dr. Barnett said.

Video from a doorbell camera showed Mr. Owens touching the extension cord and collapsing. He was standing in snow and about to connect the cord to an air compressor in order to fix a tire, Dr. Barnett said. She ruled the death an accidental electrocution.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Deshler man dies in Wood County crash

HOYTVILLE, Ohio — A 61-year-old man died Saturday when his vehicle crashed into a tree in southern Wood County, sheriff’s deputies said. James A. King of Deshler, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOYTVILLE, OH
The Blade

Bridge project to block Route 2 during birder festival

BONO, Ohio — The bridge State Rt. 2 crosses at Cedar Creek in Jerusalem Township is one most passing motorists may not even notice as they whiz by on their way to Toledo or Port Clinton or Cedar Point, but when its replacement starts early next month, they’ll surely notice the detour.
BONO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northwood, OH
County
Lucas County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Lucas County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
The Blade

Daily Log: 2/26

Samantha Dier, Swanton, girl, Feb. 23. Maurissa Morales, Rossford, girl, Feb. 24. Brittany and Crail Nagel, Holland, girl, Feb. 25. Tonya and Eric Logan, Waterville, boy, Feb. 21.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Woman shot at West Toledo house party

A woman was shot late Wednesday in West Toledo, apparently while attending a house party, Toledo police said. Janea Evans, 35, of the 3300 block of Airport Highway, was admitted to the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, with a gunshot wound to her hand, according to police.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Auction set of abandoned, forfeited vehicles

The Toledo Police Department's first abandoned and forfeited motor vehicle auction of the year is planned for March 14 through March 28, the department announced. The auction of about 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles will be held online by Pamela Rose Auction.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy