Northwood man dies after touching electric cord outdoors

A Northwood man died of electric shock a day after he touched an extension cord outdoors and collapsed, said Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, Lucas County coroner.

Brandon Owens, 40, was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he died Sunday.

A neighbor found him Saturday in his yard on Skagway Drive, Dr. Barnett said.

Video from a doorbell camera showed Mr. Owens touching the extension cord and collapsing. He was standing in snow and about to connect the cord to an air compressor in order to fix a tire, Dr. Barnett said. She ruled the death an accidental electrocution.