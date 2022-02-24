ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tension reportedly rising between LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBdOX_0eNpzQju00

As the NBA schedule and the intensity picks up for the playoff push, the tension between the Los Angeles Lakers and star LeBron James is reportedly rising.

The Lakers return from the All-Star break clinging to the 9th seed in the Western Conference without Anthony Davis. Weeks removed from an NBA trade deadline that saw general manager Rob Pelinka stand pat, holding to the roster assembled during the offseason.

According to Bill Oram of The Athletic , the Lakers’ inactivity at the trade deadline is a primary source of increasing tension between Pelinka and LeBron James. One source told Oram that the situation is like the early days of a war, with the pressure and hostility mounting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FdNg2_0eNpzQju00 Also Read:
3 reasons the Los Angeles Lakers can overcome struggles post All-Star Break

It all seems to center on Pelinka’s decision not to trade Russell Westbrook and the Lakers’ 2027 first-round pick to the Houston Rockets for guard John Wall. Pelinka balked at the asking price and chose to put the pressure on the Lakers’ players, a roster assembled with strong input from LeBron.

The story behind the original Westbrook trade plays an important role in this, too. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported in August that LeBron preferred the Lakers acquiring Westbrook over the rumored Buddy Hield deal. Many thought the All-Star point guard would be a poor fit with LeBron and Davis, but the four-time NBA MVP and Klutch Sports felt differently.

Related: LeBron James leaves door open for Cleveland Cavaliers return

Ultimately, the Lakers pulled the trigger on the move. It’s proven to be one of the worst offseason trades in recent memory, costing Los Angeles much of its depth, wiping out few trade assets and making the lineup worse than before.

The Lakers will certainly try to salvage this situation during the offseason. However, LeBron is entering a contract year and with the future Hall of Famer seemingly showing interest in leaving, ownership might face some difficult decisions in the next few months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yJ9T_0eNpzQju00 Also Read:
50 Best NBA players of 2022: Giannis leads the charge as injuries impact others

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Got Kawhi Leonard To Smile At The NBA Top 75 Event: "MJ Did The Impossible"

Michael Jordan stole all the headlines over All-Star Weekend. Jordan was part of the NBA 75, the group of players dubbed the best 75 players in the history of the NBA. And the NBA decided to honor these players ahead of the 2022 NBA All-Star game in Cleveland. Many pictures of Jordan have come out since then, but one picture has garnered the attention of fans.
NBA
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Bronny James Has Landed A Major Endorsement Deal

Bronny James may not be a pro just yet, but he’s already landed a major endorsement deal. The son of NBA great LeBron James has struck a deal with PSD underwear and plans to released a signature collection in 2022. “It’s official! Who’s ready for @bronny collection! Welcome to...
NBA
SB Nation

Kyrie Irving’s full-time return makes the Nets a contender again

Kyrie Irving has only been available for about 23 percent of the Brooklyn Nets’ games this year. His regular absence from the lineup is the biggest reason why his team went from the preseason title favorites to the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Rob Pelinka
Larry Brown Sports

Seth Curry clears up relationship with Ben Simmons

Seth Curry is in a unique situation as a player who was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons. As someone who has been closely involved with the Simmons saga as a result, he had an interesting take on whether Simmons owes anyone anything as a result.
NBA
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Athletic#The Houston Rockets#Espn#Hield#Klutch Sports
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Financial World

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler comments on James Harden's trade to 76ers

Miami Heat star guard Jimmy Butler says he is happy for James Harden as he is looking forward to playing the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden was unhappy in Brooklyn so the Nets traded him at the trade deadline to the 76ers. The 76ers now have one of the most formidable duos in the NBA in the likes of Harden and Joel Embiid.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Player Suspended For 3 Years Reportedly Meeting With New Team

Former NBA rookie of the year Tyreke Evans is looking to mount a comeback after a three-year suspension from the league. According to reports from NBA insider Shams Charania, the 32-year-old guard is expected to workout with the Milwaukee Bucks sometime in the next few days. The defending NBA champions are reportedly considering a deal with Evans to fill their final open roster spot.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

43K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy