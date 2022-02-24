Pedestrian Seriously Injured By Car In Jersey City: Prosecutor

JFK at Montgomery Street Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 67-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City on Wednesday, Feb. 23, authorities said.

The woman was crossing between two stopped vehicles at Montgomery Street when the rear vehicle accelerated and struck her around 1:50 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and the victim was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with injuries to her lower body.

As of Thursday morning, she was in stable condition.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.