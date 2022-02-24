Instant Checkout Provider Skipify Receives Investment from PayPal, Amex Ventures, Others

Our theme of E-Commerce Stocks – which is comprised of U.S.-based e-commerce companies as well as logistics, and payment players, has declined by about 21% year-to-date in 2022, compared to the S&P 500, which is down by about 7%. The theme underperformed over 2021 as well, rising just about 6%, compared to the S&P 500, which was up by 27%. So why are these stocks faring so poorly? Firstly, investors have been reducing exposure to high-growth, high-multiple stocks as U.S. inflation surges, with the Federal Reserve prepping for multiple interest rate hikes this year, the first of which could come in March. Moreover, E-commerce stocks, which performed exceedingly well through the early pandemic, are increasingly out of favor with the market, with the physical economy opening up and people returning to brick and mortar stores.
Comments / 0