Instant Checkout Provider Skipify Receives Investment from PayPal, Amex Ventures, Others

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article an “instant checkout” platform for merchant websites, has received a strategic investment round from PayPal Ventures, Synchrony, Amex Ventures, and Okta Ventures. The amount of the investment was not disclosed. Skipify...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Seeking Alpha

Is PayPal Stock A Good Long-Term Investment? Why I Finally Bought The Stock

PayPal traded above $300 per share just half a year ago. The stock recently sold for $114 per share. PayPal (PYPL) stock has been crushed since releasing fourth quarter earnings, continuing a slide that has left the stock trading at a fraction of where it was trading only several months ago. The company guided for a steep slowdown in growth in 2022, but growth is expected to accelerate as it moves beyond struggles related to eBay. The company is buying back stock and with the valuation at a low 24x earnings, the share repurchase program may play an increasingly important role moving forward. I rate the stock a strong buy as I have finally purchased the stock myself for my portfolio.
STOCKS
Forbes

Why Are Etsy, PayPal And Other Online Shopping Players Underperforming ?

Our theme of E-Commerce Stocks – which is comprised of U.S.-based e-commerce companies as well as logistics, and payment players, has declined by about 21% year-to-date in 2022, compared to the S&P 500, which is down by about 7%. The theme underperformed over 2021 as well, rising just about 6%, compared to the S&P 500, which was up by 27%. So why are these stocks faring so poorly? Firstly, investors have been reducing exposure to high-growth, high-multiple stocks as U.S. inflation surges, with the Federal Reserve prepping for multiple interest rate hikes this year, the first of which could come in March. Moreover, E-commerce stocks, which performed exceedingly well through the early pandemic, are increasingly out of favor with the market, with the physical economy opening up and people returning to brick and mortar stores.
RETAIL
Business Insider

Amex tightens Delta relationship by bringing BNPL offering to its checkout

Amex addd Plan It, a buy now, pay later option (BNPL), to Delta's checkout. The issuer can use the integration to help drive card growth and strengthen its relationship with Delta, especially as travel spending picks back up. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments...
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

What Domain Ending Should Your Startup Be? 66.5% of Top Startups Use Dotcom

Have you ever wondered what domain endings are doing well for startups? Startup of the Year Voting ran for 6 months from June 2021 to January 2022. On Valentine’s Day, the startup of the year winners were announced and we open sourced this startup voting data if anyone would like to use it (still cleaning up and better organizing some of the data, thanks for the patience! I wanted to share some early learnings). Of the winners, I analyzed what domain endings successful startups most often chose. “.com” overwhelming led the way with 66.5% of the startups, followed by “.co” (6.4%), “.io (5.4%), “.ai” (1.7%), “.org” (1.5%), “.net” (1.3%) and then a number of niche domain endings used by less than 1% of the Startup of the Year Winners.
ECONOMY
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
AOL Corp

Amazon’s secret sale site has great gadgets for just $25

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Looking to treat yourself? Amazon’s super secret sale site has huge discounts on useful, thoughtful gadgets for every room in your home. This week, Amazon has put tons of popular...
ELECTRONICS
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Target to add Starbucks orders and returns to its curbside pickup service

The new additions are not yet available but instead are a part of a planned expansion of the Drive Up service in fall 2022 (Q3), Target said. Initially, the enhancements will be piloted by store employees before rolling out to Target customers in select test markets, the company told TechCrunch. Likely, Target’s hometown market of Minneapolis will be among the first testers. However, Target declined to say which cities or how many stores would gain the features or when it expected the changes to roll out more broadly.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
newsnet5

Amazon’s secret overstock outlet has products up to 80% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you do a lot of shopping on Amazon or are...
INTERNET
pymnts.com

Almost Two-Thirds of Consumers Comfortable Opening Loan Account in App

Almost two out of every three consumers are comfortable opening new accounts digitally, compared to less than half saying they prefer to manage their existing loan accounts that way, according to PYMNTS’ February 2022 edition of “Account Opening And Loan Servicing In The Digital Environment”. That comfort...
CELL PHONES
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Seed company receives $5M investment from NYC hedge fund

S&W Seed Co. (Nasdaq: SANW) has received a $5 million investment from MFP Partners LP, a hedge fund based in New York City. The proceeds come from the sale of 1,695 shares of Series B stock and 559,350 warrant shares that can be exercised in six months and will expire in five years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: DoorDash Lets Users Order With Google

Today in the connected economy, DoorDash launches an integration with Google, while rival Grubhub forms a partnership with 15-minute grocery service Buyk. Plus, Revolut unveils a travel tool that lets consumers book hotel stays now and pay when they arrive, and Flywire and Adapt IT Education team up to help students in South Africa make cross-border education payments.
