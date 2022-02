Identity fraud is one of the most well-known forms of cybercrime, with 15 million Americans experiencing it each year. Still, there is an even more challenging variety to combat, known as synthetic identity fraud. This involves hackers creating new identities rather than impersonating others, although they often cobble together these new identities from an amalgam of various pieces of information, such as Social Security numbers or email addresses. One recent study found that synthetic identity fraud cost financial institutions $20 billion in 2020, with the average synthetic identity bank account stealing between $81,000 and $97,000 before being caught.

