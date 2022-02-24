ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tech Platform Promise Raises $25M in Series B

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Promise, a tech platform that helps people pay debt, has raised more than $25 million in a Series B round, according to a Thursday (Feb. 24) press release emailed to PYMNTS. The company’s value is now over $520 million. Promise’s business model involves partnering with governments to offer better, more affordable...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

Logistics Platform Shipsy Secures $25M in Series B for International Growth

Smart logistics management platform Shipsy raised $25 million in a Series B funding round co-led by A91 Partners and Z3 Partners with participation by existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. The new capital will be used to help Shipsy continue expanding its presence in the Middle...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Santander Speeds up Digital Move, Shifts Corporate Structure

Santander Bank is streamlining its executive structure and boosting its efforts in the digital space, the Madrid, Spain, institution announced Thursday (Feb. 24). Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez will report to the full board directly instead of through Chairwoman Ana Botin, Santander stated in a news release. Alvarez, the...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Mobile Game Developer Tripledot Studios Raises $116M in Series B Financing

Mobile game developer Tripledot Studios has raised $116M in Series B financing, led by investor 20VC with participation from Access Industries, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Eldridge. The company, based in London and Minsk and co-founded in 2017 by Akin Babayigit, Eyal Chameides, and Lior Shiff — who have worked at companies including King, Facebook and Product Madness — is known for the wood block puzzle game Woodoku, as well as WordHop, Blackjack and Solitaire.More from The Hollywood ReporterZynga's Rollic Closes Deal for Mobile Game Developer NanoTribe'Harry Potter: Magic Awakened' Mobile Game Will Debut In U.S. This YearTwitch Streamer Myth Signs With Gaming...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Government Debt#Mortgage#Promise#The General Partnership#Kapor Capital#Xyz Ventures#Bronze Investments#First Round Capital#Y Combinator#The Federal Reserve Bank
Fortune

Cathie Wood’s ARK bet $400 million on 6 stocks this month, and it’s a disaster

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the two weeks ended Feb. 18, Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) made big buys on a stock not previously in its portfolio, Sea Limited of Singapore. Over the eight days of purchases, ARKK spent $140 million amassing 890,000 shares in the mobile games and e-commerce provider. Apparently, Sea looked to Wood just like the kind of game-changing innovator she prizes, and she likely judged that it was selling on the cheap. Indeed, Sea's shares had tanked by over 55% from late 2021 to the day ARKK started building its stake. The problem: In the two weeks ARKK has owned Sea's stock, it has lost 20% on the investment. And even at these prices, Sea—valued at eight times revenue and suffering big losses—looks anything but a bargain.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

Biden Mulls Barring US Banks From Processing Transactions From Russian Banks

The Biden administration is preparing sanctions against Russia that would come with banning U.S. financial institutions from processing transactions from Russia’s biggest banks if Russia invades Ukraine, Reuters reported Monday (Feb. 21). The measures would strike against the Russian economy by removing the “correspondent” banking relationships between the two...
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Coinbase Expects Ethereum Staking Yields To Hit 12% APR After The Merge

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) projects that the annual interest earned from staking Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could double over the next few months. What Happened: In a note to clients on Thursday, Coinbase said it expects Ethereum staking yields to increase after Ethereum’s mainnet merges with the Beacon Chain in June, seeing as the rewards will incorporate net transaction fees paid to miners.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Tech-enabled homebuilder Homebound raises $75M Series C led by Khosla

But over time, the company realized that its digital general contracting and “personalized” homebuilding services could be applied to non-disaster use cases as well — especially in regions where there is a major shortage of inventory. And today, the Santa Rosa, California-based startup is announcing it has...
SANTA ROSA, CA
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy