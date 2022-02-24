House bill requiring schools to employ nurses based on student population advances to Senate

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Legislators convened Wednesday for the 43rd day of the 2022 Legislative Session. In the House of Delegates, several bills were passed, including House Bill 4391, which requires counties to employ nurses in proportion to student population.

According to the bill, each county is required to have at least one nurse; however, each county board is required to employ a full-time nurse for every 1,500 kindergarten through seventh-grade pupils. By the school year beginning July 1, 2025, each county board is required to employ at least one full-time nurse for every 1,500 pupils enrolled in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

The bill does allow a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) supervised by a Registered Nurse (RN) to be counted as a nurse.

House Bill 4391 passed in the House 73 to 27. It is currently pending in the Senate.