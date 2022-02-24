ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

House bill requiring schools to employ nurses based on student population advances to Senate

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOhAa_0eNpxou200

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Legislators convened Wednesday for the 43rd day of the 2022 Legislative Session. In the House of Delegates, several bills were passed, including House Bill 4391, which requires counties to employ nurses in proportion to student population.

According to the bill, each county is required to have at least one nurse; however, each county board is required to employ a full-time nurse for every 1,500 kindergarten through seventh-grade pupils. By the school year beginning July 1, 2025, each county board is required to employ at least one full-time nurse for every 1,500 pupils enrolled in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

The bill does allow a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) supervised by a Registered Nurse (RN) to be counted as a nurse.

House Bill 4391 passed in the House 73 to 27. It is currently pending in the Senate.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

This Week in the House of Delegates 2-25-22

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates continued to advance legislation that would allow the state to continue expanding its ability to create jobs for a new economy by offering targeted tax credits for specific industries. A bill to strengthen the state’s regulations on...
POLITICS
Lootpress

WVa high court lifts blockage of public charter schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Supreme Court has lifted a lower court’s temporary blockage of public charter schools. The higher court issued the stay Wednesday. In December, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey granted a preliminary injunction sought by parents in a lawsuit filed against Gov. Jim Justice and leaders of the House of Delegates and state Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

UPDATE: Fire breaks out at WV School for the Deaf and Blind

UPDATE: ROMNEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – All students and staff are safe after a fire broke out on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB) in Romney, West Virginia. The school’s Administration Building was destroyed, and the West Virginia Fire Marshal is investigating. The building, which was unoccupied at the time, housed historical artifacts and the school superintendent’s residence.
ROMNEY, WV
Lootpress

Lawmakers agree WVa ‘Certificate of Need’ laws need reform

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Multiple proposals that would have either repealed or significantly scaled back the “Certificate of Need” requirement for health care services in West Virginia were voted down Tuesday during an hourslong debate on the House floor. Lawmakers were split on removing the requirement, with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Government
Lootpress

West Virginia receiving $1.2 million for HIV prevention

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia is getting more than $1.2 million in federal grants to address HIV and AIDS prevention and treatment. The opioid epidemic killed more than 1,437 West Virginians from September 2020 to September 2021, U.S. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said in a news release Thursday.
HEALTH
Lootpress

PSC approves West Virginia American Water rate increase

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia increased rates for the water and sewer customers of West Virginia American Water Company (WVAW) by approximately $13.4 million or 8%. The Company originally requested an annual increase of water rates of $40.48 million and an annual increase...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

WVDOT actively hiring road workers statewide

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) –The West Virginia Department of Transportation is actively hiring Transportation Workers all over the state and is ready to hire right now!. “Transportation Workers are our boots on the ground,” said District 1 Manager Arlie Matney, who began his career as a Transportation Worker more than 30 years ago. “They’re the people we see out here patching potholes, pulling the ditches, and cutting the brush. They are the backbone of the Division of Highways, and it’s a real career path with room to grow.”
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Nation’s Highest Court on Monday Morning Will Hear Attorney General Morrisey’s Challenge to Sweeping EPA Power Grab

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Monday, Feb. 28, in West Virginia v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a 19-state effort led by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey resisting the Environmental Protection Agency’s assertion of sweeping authority. Lindsay See, the state’s Solicitor General, will argue the case.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#House#The House Of Delegates#Lpn
Lootpress

Capito Cosponsors Broadband Buildout Accountability Act to Increase Transparency as Broadband Dollars are Deployed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) — This week, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and a group of her colleagues announced the introduction of the Broadband Buildout Accountability Act to increase transparency for a $42 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) broadband buildout grant awarded to the National Technology Information Administration (NTIA), which is currently exempted from transparency requirements under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

In Tyler, Wetzel Counties, Capito and McKinley Highlight Local Businesses, Economic Development Efforts

TYLER/WETZEL COUNTIES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Congressman David McKinley (R-W.Va.-01) made several stops in northern West Virginia today to tour two local businesses, Momentive Performance Materials and the Paul Wissmach Glass Comp, and to meet with business leaders with the Belomar Regional Council to discuss economic development and expansion efforts in the region.
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia baby sickened after ingesting recalled formula

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has recorded its first case of an infant contracting salmonella by ingesting recalled powdered infant formula, health officials said. The Department of Health and Human Resources did not disclose details about the baby’s illness in a news release Thursday. Last week the...
HEALTH
Lootpress

FMRS opens newest substance use residential treatment facility

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – FMRS Health Systems is opening its newest substance use residential treatment facility in Beckley. The facility- located at 306 Withrow Loop on the Jackie Withrow Hospital campus- has been named The Oaks. It will provide both residential treatment for men with co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders as well as medically monitored inpatient withdrawal management for men and women. The facility will serve 12 men in the residential treatment program and eight co-ed residents in the withdrawal management program.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Lootpress

Humane Society of Raleigh County plans adoptions event after reaching maximum capacity

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC) is planning to hold a three-day adoption event next week. According to Alexis Johnston, Social Outreach Coordinator at HSRC, the shelter is currently at maximum capacity and cannot accept any more animals until some are adopted. While the shelter likes to house roughly 75 animals at a time, it currently has 114 dogs and cats under its care.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Medicare Advantage is Policy That Works

Having spent years as a legislator, I’m very familiar with what does and does not constitute good policy. And having dealt with many an issue in the health care space, I can say with a great deal of confidence there is no policy success quite like Medicare Advantage, which brings high-quality, affordable health care to 28 million seniors and individuals with disabilities across the country.
CONGRESS
Lootpress

Glenville State College becomes Glenville State University

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice also took time to announce that, prior to his briefing Wednesday, he held a ceremony to sign House Bill 4264, officially changing the designation of Glenville State College to Glenville State University. The bill passed unanimously in both the West Virginia House of...
GLENVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy