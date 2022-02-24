ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Bob Huggins Fish Fry marks 10 years with $2.6M to support WVU Cancer Institute

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFy7G_0eNpxIqu00
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy (from left) and University of Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self chat with WVU Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins at the Fish Fry.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In celebration of the Bob Huggins Fish Fry’s 10-year anniversary, supporters contributed a record $2.65 million to benefit lifesaving cancer care and research at the WVU Cancer Institute.

Since 2013, WVU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins has invited fans, friends, and cancer survivors to the Fish Fry to support causes he cares about while enjoying a seafood feast, good company, and live entertainment. This year’s event – presented by Little General Stores and in partnership with Barstool Sports – was held Friday, Feb. 18, at Mylan Park’s Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center and via livestream.

Huggins welcomed University of Kansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, and current and former Mountaineer players to share engaging personal stories punctuated by Huggins unique commentary. Tony Caridi served as emcee, while Phillip Bowen and Lords of Lester provided musical entertainment.

Huggins’ efforts raised more than $2.65 million, including a $500,000 gift from Portnoy and a $300,000 contribution from Huggins. Proceeds from the event benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment at the WVU Cancer Institute and Remember the Miners Flagship Scholars Program.

“This year’s Fish Fry made me further realize how special and important this event really is to West Virginia,” Huggins said. “Not only did we raise a lot of money for cancer, but we also had a record audience full of people who have truly bought into our mission of defeating cancer. It’s amazing to see how many sponsors, partners, and supporters are backing this cause one decade later. Dave Portnoy and his Barstool team really stepped up this year and helped tremendously. We have come a long way and have done so much good. But we’re just getting started.”

Huggins established the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment in 2003 to honor his mother, who passed away after a long battle with colon cancer. Including this year’s Fish Fry contributions, the endowment has raised over $16 million make a difference in the lives of patients at the WVU Cancer Institute.

“I want to extend my sincere congratulations to Bob Huggins for such a momentous Fish Fry,” Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., director of the WVU Cancer Institute, Jean and Laurence DeLynn Chair of Oncology, and associate professor of surgery at the WVU School of Medicine, said. “The donors who have supported him and the Fish Fry over the past 10 years have made a tangible difference at the WVU Cancer Institute, helping us bring high quality care closer to home for fellow Mountaineers. All of us at the WVU Cancer Institute are inspired by Bob Huggins’ generosity of time and advocacy and are grateful his dedication to our cause.”

Remember the Miners is a nonprofit public awareness campaign committed to telling the story of America’s coal miners. Remember the Miners honors miners through events, media, and its flagship Scholars Program. The Scholars Program has raised more than $200,000 and funds scholarships for mining engineering students at the WVU Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources.

“The longstanding partnership between Remember the Miners and the Bob Huggins Fish Fry has resulted in substantial growth for the Remember the Miners Scholarship Endowment Fund,” Erik Muendel, founder and CEO of Brightline Interactive and co-founder of Remember the Miners, said. “The WVU Mining Extension Service and Mine Rescue Team students who benefit from these scholarships represent the future of mining technology and safety. Ten years later, the Fish Fry continues to bolster Remember the Miners’ mission of telling the story of the coal miner.”

The Fish Fry was made possible thanks to dozens of sponsors, including top-level sponsors WVU Medicine, Joe and Lisa Subrick, I.L. and Betty Sue Morris, and MVB.

To support the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment and/or the WVU Cancer Institute, visit https://cancer.wvumedicine.org/giving for more information.

All gifts are made through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the University.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Quick Hits: Bob Huggins applauds WVU’s effort in loss to Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After leading by 10 points in the second half, visiting No. 20 Texas (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) ended the game by outscoring West Virginia (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) by a 28-17 margin. The Mountaineers allowed another second-half advantage to slip away, as WVU suffered its sixth-straight...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia women set for Sunday matchup vs. Oklahoma State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Sunday, Feb. 27, as the Mountaineers play host to Oklahoma State inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Cowgirls is set for 1 p.m. ET. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU, with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Institute, WV
Morgantown, WV
Society
City
Morgantown, WV
WOWK

Quick hits: Bob Huggins previews Texas, looks to future of WVU hoops

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is back home on Saturday when it hosts the No. 20 Texas Longhorns at a sold-out WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers hope to get over their slump with one of the teams’ most stinging losses of the season, giving up a late lead to Iowa State in Ames. Although WVU’s postseason prospects look grim at the moment, head coach Bob Huggins made it clear when he spoke to the media on Friday that he isn’t giving up on this season.
WBOY

FINAL: No. 20 Texas 82, West Virginia 81

West Virginia men’s basketball is back at home to close out the last week of its regular season against the 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Mountaineers squared off against Texas to start Big 12 play in January, taking a double-digit loss...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Huggins
Person
Tony Caridi
WVNews

WVU loses physical fight to Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was just like the old days. Jammed Coliseum, sold out somehow despite the fact that on. Saturday afternoon, WVU was trying to avoid a 13th loss in 14 games, trying hard to avoid it but to no avail as Texas survived, 82-81, before 13,470.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

No. 20 Texas at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more

West Virginia rounds out its jam-packed week of basketball with a home clash against the 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns. Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia. Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network. All-time series: Texas leads 14-10 since 1974. Last meeting: No. 17 Texas 74, West Virginia...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy