ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanhassen, MN

Commentary: Cut loose at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' production of ‘Footloose’

By Lydia Christianson lchristianson@swpub.com
swnewsmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since the pandemic, entertainment has been more difficult to come by. For me, it has consisted of watching movies on the couch. Not a bad way to spend a night, but I was ready for something a little more lively. With news of “Footloose” hitting the Chanhassen Dinner...

www.swnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Footloose' warms the heart and lightens the sole at Chanhassen

To paraphrase Funkadelic, free your mind and your feet will follow. "Footloose," the musical about high schoolers rising against the strictures of a small Southern town, opened Friday in an engaging revival at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. Director Michael Brindisi's production boasts delightful musical numbers punctuated by moments of well-staged, affecting drama.
CHANHASSEN, MN
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Cathy Silvers Opened Up About Her Famous Father

“Happy Days” star Cathy Silvers starred as boy-crazed teen Jenny Piccolo in the series. The performer’s love for acting seems to be genetic, stemming from her father’s side of the family. Cathy’s dad, Phil Silvers, was a successful comedic actor, known as “The King of Chutzpah.” His career as an entertainer spanned almost sixty years. In a chat with Express, the actress opened up about what it was like to grow up with a famous father. Additionally, the actress shared an especially heart-warming story of a time her father surprised her on set of “Happy Days.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chanhassen, MN
Entertainment
City
Chanhassen, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Popculture

Disney Sends Hit Movie Back to Theaters After It Sees Success on Disney+

Disney is sending one of its recent hit movies back to theaters, after the films had a lot of success on Disney+. ComicBook.com reports that Encanto, a beloved animated film with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be making a return to theaters very soon. Disney reportedly did not share which theater chains would be showing the movie, but those interested in checking it out on the big screen again, or for the first time, can check their local movie showtimes to see of its playing in their area.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinner Theater#Southern
Outsider.com

Bing Crosby Was Not a Fan of Elvis Presley: Here’s Why

Bing Crosby is one of the most lovable actors and singers of his time. The famous blue-eyed guy who gave an emotional performance of “White Christmas” in “Holiday Inn” starred in dozens of films and recorded over 100 albums. However, as another young star rose to fame, Crosby had some negative opinions.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Grease’ Cast: Where Are They Now? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and More

Grease is the word! When Grease hit theaters in June 1978, it was an instant hit — and its cast members became instant stars. Based on the 1971 musical of the same name, the film follows students at Rydell High School after they return from summer break in 1958. As memorably recapped in the song “Summer Nights,” Danny Zuko (John Travolta) has a seasonal fling with Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John), but when they get back to class, the duo have different expectations about where their relationship stands.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Teaser Trailer for Upcoming ‘Elvis’ Movie

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann shared a new teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic Elvis, which stars Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker. "Just gotta be making the most of this thing while I can," we hear in the 15-second clip, which Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) tweeted Monday. "This could all be over in a flash." The video, available to view below, precedes a full trailer out Thursday.
MOVIES
Westport News

Granger on Film: The newest telling of ‘Cyrano’ got its start in CT

Director Joe Wright re-imagines Edmund Rostand’s 1897 poetic drama “Cyrano de Bergerac” about a swashbuckling poet/solider with self-esteem issues. All his life Cyrano has been besotted by his beautiful childhood friend Roxanne but unable to express his love for her because of embarrassment over his enormous nose.
MOVIES
WBUR

Peter Dinklage plays a dashing 'Cyrano' in musical adaptation

I was working at a movie theater when “The Station Agent” became a sleeper hit back in 2003. The Sundance prize-winner provided the first starring role for Peter Dinklage, turning the actor into an overnight sensation more than a decade into his film career. As anyone who has sold tickets for any period of time will tell you, audiences aren’t always great about remembering the titles of the movies they came to see. I recall one woman walking up to me and saying, “I forget what it’s called, but we want to see the one about the handsome dwarf.”
MOVIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Review: Peter Dinklage earns your love in the snazzy (but not schnozzy) musical 'Cyrano'

Since "Cyrano de Bergerac" has always been about the superficial nature of appearances, there's something fitting about the exterior renovations that have given rise to Joe Wright's sweet, earnest and sometimes enchanting new "Cyrano." For starters, the movie is a full-blown musical: Its roots lie not only in Edmond Rostand's 1897 play of romantic misdirection but also in a stage show that was written and directed by Erica Schmidt (who adapted the screenplay herself) and features songs and score by members of the National. And Peter Dinklage, who starred in that musical's 2019 off-Broadway production, superbly reprises his role here, giving us a Cyrano who is widely mocked not for an oversized proboscis but rather for a diminutive physique. The insults flung his way may be different, but his sense of social rejection — and his fear that he isn't fit to love — cuts just as deep.
MOVIES
Boston Herald

Peter Dinklage finds fresh challenge with musical ‘Cyrano’ role

The new musical “Cyrano” has Peter Dinklage as the heroic 17th-century fighter and poet who nevertheless cannot speak out loud about his love for the beautiful Roxanne. In fact, Cyrano enables his younger friend Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) to woo Roxanne (Haley Bennett), feeding the handsome if tongue-tied suitor beautiful poetry that indeed captures Roxanne’s heart.
THEATER & DANCE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with Peter Dinklage about 'Cyrano'

He's smart with his sword -- and his words. That latest adaption of a popular musical hits theaters this week. We've been hearing from the cast of "Cyrano" all week on Real Milwaukee. Gino sits down was with "Cyrano" himself.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy