Beto O'Rourke releases book, explores history of voting rights in Texas

Governor hopeful Beto O’Rourke has written a book, one that chronicles the history of voting rights in Texas and shares stories of modern-day Texans he met on the campaign trail.

In “We’ve Got to Try,” O’Rourke tells the story of Dr. Lawrence Nixon, a civil rights leader from El Paso who fought to eliminate the all-white primary election for more than 20 years, including twice before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The book, available on Aug. 23, explores Nixon’s story and efforts by other Texans through history to expand access to the polls. O’Rourke also discusses the current fight over elections and voting rights happening across the country, analyzing the broader impact of election laws on the everyday lives of Texans, according to a news release.

In 1924, Nixon was turned away from a polling place in El Paso when he tried to cast a vote in the Democratic primary election under a new state law prohibiting Black Texans from voting in Democratic primaries, according to a 1999 El Paso Times article about Nixon’s effort.

Nixon challenged the law in federal court with the backing of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and fought a 20-year legal battle to overturn the law that spanned two cases that ultimately ended in his favor.

But despite those victories, legal loopholes remained that allowed the state to continue to deny Black Texans the right to vote in Democratic primaries, according to the Texas State Historical Association. A later Supreme Court decision ended the white primary and in 1944, Nixon returned to the same polling location in El Paso that had turned him away and was able to cast a ballot.

O’Rourke is favored to win next Tuesday's primary and become the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, at which point he is expected to face incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in the November general election.

