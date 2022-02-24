ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

How are the roads? See live video from Missouri cameras

By Associated Press, Joe Millitzer
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Gateway Guide cameras provide a live view from nearly every interstate and side street in the area. Check the map to see road conditions, traffic incidents, and what the roads look like in real-time.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route.

Freezing rain and drizzle is disrupting travel from Central Texas to the Great Lakes, with ice-glazed roads leading to hundreds of traffic accidents.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

Hundreds of flights were canceled Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas braced for an ice storm.

More than half an inch of ice could accumulate in parts of the Ozarks through Friday morning, while another area of freezing rain was expected to hit south-central Pennsylvania and western Maryland, the National Weather Service said.

In Arkansas, dozens of schools were closed or switched to remote learning Thursday as another round of freezing rain was expected by midday.

Airlines had canceled more than 2,000 Thursday flights by Wednesday night, according to the FlightAware.com tracking site. About half of them were at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, where temperatures were expected to top out above freezing only briefly late Thursday afternoon.

DFW Airport is the biggest in the American Airlines network, and American had canceled 21% of its Thursday flights by Wednesday night, according to FlightAware.

Top story – Video: Women robbed at gunpoint during home invasion in north St. Louis

Meanwhile, heavy snow was expected in upstate New York and New England later this week, with more than 6 inches (15 centimeters) possible through Saturday morning.

Winter took a fleeting break in the Northeast on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring into the 60s before plunging within hours.

The warm spell sent people streaming outdoors, but it was bad news for ski areas and other winter sports.

“It’s not exactly what you want to see in the middle of the busiest week of the year,” said Ethan Austin, spokesperson for the Sugarloaf ski area in Maine, which was busy because of school vacation week. But he was happy to hear snow was on the way.

The weather whiplash marked the second time in less than a week that there was to be a temperature swing of more than 40 degrees in 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

FOX 2

MoDOT truck fishtails on icy eastbound 64 at Lindbergh

ST. LOUIS – As FOX 2 meteorologist Jaime Travers was traveling in the Woods Basement System Storm Runner early Thursday morning, a MoDOT truck fishtailed. Travers was on eastbound 64 at Lindbergh when the MoDOT truck fishtailed from the left lane into a neighboring lane. Travers was a far enough way behind the truck and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Water main break on Lindbergh near I-55 this morning

ST. LOUIS – A water main broke early Thursday morning on Lindbergh near I-55. The mix of winter weather and cold temperatures has made it dangerous in that spot. FOX 2 traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to track this spot and other roadways throughout the morning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

