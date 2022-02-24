ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Brutal act of war’: Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasion

By Bobby Oler, Char&#039;Nese Turner, Allison Harris, Sydney Kalich
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AOiW_0eNpwAOn00

KYIV, Ukraine ( NewsNation Now ) — Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

The invasion began with big explosions before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa as world leaders decried the start of an invasion that could cause massive casualties, topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government and threaten the post-Cold War balance on the continent.

Questions about Russia-Ukraine conflict? Let us know and we’ll try to get answers

Now, in a new address Thursday , Putin is defending his actions, saying that Russia “can’t stay idle” on the eastward expansion of NATO near the Russian border. He claims the U.S. and its allies have ignored Russia’s demands to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and for security guarantees.

“For the U.S. and its allies, it is a policy of containing Russia with obvious geopolitical dividends. For our country, it is a matter of life and death. This is not an exaggeration, it’s a fact,” Putin said. “It’s not only a very real threat to our interests but to the very existence of our state and its sovereignty. It is the red line which we’ve spoken about on numerous occasions. They have crossed it.”

Ukraine’s leadership said at least 40 people have been killed and dozens are wounded thus far in what it called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south.

Russian soldiers seized the area surrounding the former nuclear power plant at Chernobyl, Ukrainian leadership confirmed.

The plant was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste across Europe. The exploded reactor has been covered by a protective shelter to prevent radiation leak and the entire plant has been decommissioned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fapIk_0eNpwAOn00
The above graphic shows the build up of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian police said Russia has carried out 203 attacks since the beginning of the day

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Watch NewsNation’s live on-air coverage

Zelenskyy said the country has severed diplomatic relations with Russia. He said the nation’s security is top priority.

“The army and national solidarity are the mainstay of Ukrainian statehood,” Zelenskyy said. “Our military needs this support. … The future of our Ukrainian people depends on every citizen. Everyone who has combat experience and can join the defense of Ukraine.”

Questions about Russia-Ukraine conflict? Let us know and we’ll try to get answers

NATO’s chief said the “brutal act of war” shattered peace on the European continent, as the U.S.-led alliance mobilized more troops to move toward Eastern Europe.

“A full-scale war in Europe has begun,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said. “Russia is not only attacking Ukraine, but the rules of normal life in the modern world.”

The announcement came as NATO agreed to increase land, sea and air forces on the eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia to maintain full support “for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters.”

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announced Thursday a military plane crashed with 14 people on board. Five people have died.

Voices from Ukraine: ‘I need to now go and survive today’

“We woke up in a different world today,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

President Joe Biden pledged new sanctions to punish Russia for the aggression that the international community had expected for weeks but could not prevent through diplomacy.

“We saw flagrant violations of international law,” Biden said Thursday. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war.”

Will the Ukraine conflict go nuclear? Experts answer

The outlook for Ukraine is bleak. Retired Lt. Gen. Richard Newton said the Ukrainian forces are “not a match” for the Russia army . Newton, speaking on a special edition of “NewsNation Prime,” predicted Ukraine could fall to the Russian military in about four days, and thought Russia could have air superiority in the country within a matter of hours.

As the conflict in Ukraine continues, NewsNation will bring Americans the latest developments from abroad and insights into its impact at home throughout our newscasts. We’re dropping the paywall on our live stream so it’s available to everyone. You can watch NewsNation’s programming, including the latest on Ukraine, at the top of the hour from 7 to 10 a.m. and 5 to 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in largest-ever Meigs Co. meth bust

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said the Major Crimes Task Force made the largest crystal methamphetamine bust in county history on Feb. 24. Caleb Wilson, 33, of Huber Heights was arrested on drug charges after an operation the Task Force began on Feb. 22. Agents began the investigation after receiving […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman killed in crash with garbage truck identified

UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25): The woman who died in a crash involving a car and a garbage truck has been identified. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says that 45-year-old Leanne James, of Hurricane, was killed when the garbage truck went left of center and struck her car. The incident is still under […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for burglary, breaking and entering

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing burglary and breaking & entering charges after an investigation in Fayette County. Deputies say that on the night of Feb. 15, they arrived on the scene of a burglary in progress on Loops Road. They say they found that someone had forcefully opened a cabin and an outbuilding […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Un Security Council#Russian World#Kyiv#Newsnation#Nato#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy