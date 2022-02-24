ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Mayor Elorza and RIHousing Announce RentReliefRI Partnership

City of Providence to offer direct assistance with applying for RentReliefRI program to residents

PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza today joined RIHousing to announce a new partnership to support Providence residents in applying for rental and utility assistance funds through RIHousing’s federally-funded RentReliefRI program.

Through a RIHousing grant, the City of Providence has hired two staff members who will specialize in the RentReliefRI application process. The two new staff members will be stationed in the Mayor’s Center for City Services, coordinating efforts to promote the RentReliefRI program as well as providing direct assistance to Providence constituents that call in via PVD 3-1-1 or visit City Hall.

“COVID-19 has created financial hardships for many families in Providence, and that can lead to trouble paying rent or maintaining housing,” said Mayor Jorge O. Elorza. “We’re pleased to partner with RIHousing on this important program to get funds directly into the hands of Providence renters and landlords in need. We’re committed to reducing barriers to accessing the RentReliefRI program, and my office is looking forward to providing direct support to those who need help submitting their application.”

RentReliefRI is a rental and utility assistance program designed to help eligible renters and property owners who have experienced financial hardship due to or during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is intended to help individuals who are struggling to make their rent or utility payments; and households must meet certain income limits to apply. RentReliefRI funds are direct assistance grants that do not need to be paid back.

“We’re grateful to our community partners, like the City of Providence, for helping Rhode Islanders with application assistance for such an important program like RentReliefRI,” said Carol Ventura, Executive Director of RIHousing. “Through these partnerships, we are able to provide one-on-one support to both renters and property owners who are eligible for financial assistance and have been impacted by COVID-19.”

RentReliefRI applications are being accepted on a rolling basis through September 2022. To learn more about the program, visit www.RentReliefRI.com. Providence residents seeking assistance with applying for funds for rent or utilities are encouraged to call and connect to the Mayor’s Center for City Services by dialing 3-1-1 or (401) 421-CITY (2489). Representatives are available to help in English or Spanish and assistance in person at City Hall is available by appointment.

