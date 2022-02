CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Efforts to curb the violence in Mecklenburg County continue with a community event in the Beatties Ford Road community, Saturday afternoon. The Alternatives to Violence Teams (ATV) are getting to know the people they are serving through its meet-and-greet event. More importantly, the organization wants the residents to know their faces as they push to stop violence in the area. There was a DJ playing music to keep the atmosphere fun and inviting.

