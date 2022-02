Central New York native Kim Bass is bringing a new, inspirational story to the big screen. Bass wrote and directed the movie “Tyson’s Run,” about an autistic boy determined to run in his first marathon in hopes of winning his father’s approval. With the help of an unlikely friend and his parents, Tyson learns that with faith in yourself and the courage to take the first step, anything is possible.

