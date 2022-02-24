ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Morning Headlines: GOP leaders say legislative district maps are coming soon; Cuyahoga ADAMHS board puts "racism" back in health declaration

Cover picture for the articleHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, February 24:. GOP leaders say legislative district maps are coming soon. Cuyahoga ADAMHS board puts "racism" back in health declaration. Air Force officers sue over religious exemption denials. Gunshot victims identified, police to release body cam footage. Terry Allen retires as Cuyahoga’s...

Reuters

Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian military vehicles pushed into Ukraine's second-largest city on Sunday and explosions rocked oil and gas installations on a fourth day of fighting in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Russian soldiers and armoured vehicles were seen in different parts...
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
