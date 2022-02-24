ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Johnson City Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges

By Kathy Whyte
 2 days ago
A Binghamton teen and a Johnson City man are free to await a court date after being arrested for alleged drug possession. Johnson City Police say they arrested...

