Is It Time for a Break From adidas YEEZY Sneaker Releases?

Cover picture for the articleCast your mind back to 2015 – Kanye West has just made one of the sneaker industry's notorious statements of all time by saying, "Everybody who wants to get YEEZYS will get YEEZYS!" At a time when releases were as exclusive as and sought after as Supreme was,...

sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue” Releases Tomorrow

Ever since the start of 2022, Jordan Brand put a pause on their Saturday releases, slowing things down quite a bit to recuperate following the holidays. Come this weekend, though, things will finally return back to normal thanks to the Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue.”. Unlike some of this...
sneakernews.com

Dark Teal And Salmon Cover This Air Jordan 1 Mid

While not made part of its Spring 2022 retro collection, Jordan Brand has unveiled handfuls of Air Jordan 1 Mid pairs over the last 52 days that suggest the model will be a big focus of the brand’s mid-year plans. Recently, the silhouette appeared in a summer-ready dark teal and salmon-like color combination.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas”

First rumored in late October 2021 and confirmed by NIKE, Inc. in December, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” has recently emerged via official images. As depicted in both initial mock-ups and early teasers, the upcoming sneakers opt for an unassuming “Sail” colorway across most of its upper and sole unit. Traditional nubuck and leather materials are abandoned in favor of a mostly-canvas construction, which couples with the off-white color palette to explain the Jordans‘ “Blank Canvas” moniker. While not associated with Aleali May, the sneakers’ build draws some comparison to the Los Angeles-based designer’s “Friends & Family” 4s inspired by her father’s military background. The latest women’s-exclusive, however, lends itself much more freely to any customization and wear-and-tear given its “Sail” ensemble. TPU eye-stays along the tongue, collar lining and parts of the midsole interrupt the titular tone with a lighter shade of off-white, but they’re trumped by blotches of red, blue and yellow hues that claim territory on the outsole.
Complex

Jordan Brand Says Off-White x Air Jordan 4 ‘Bred’ Not Releasing

Among the many unreleased Off-White x Nike sneakers designed by the late Virgil Abloh is a “Bred” Air Jordan 4s first seen with a group of samples in Abloh’s 2019 “Figures of Speech” exhibit at MCA Chicago. Pairs of unconfirmed legitimacy show up from time...
Hypebae

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 To Drop in Blue Ocean Waves-Inspired Colorway

YEEZY MAFIA has released an early render of the upcoming adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Blue.”. One of the footwear brand’s signature silhouettes, the design is covered in swirls of blue, gray, white and pastel yellow. As for the monofilament side stripe, shades of muted blue and gray have been added to the mix. Meanwhile, the BOOST-equipped sole boasts a washed-out teal tone. The official images might differ from the render, so stay tuned while we wait for those to be unveiled.
sneakernews.com

A Tortoise Shell Frame Wraps This Upcoming Nike Air Huarache

If you weren’t aware, 2021 was the Air Huarache‘s 30th anniversary. And we wouldn’t blame you for not knowing, as Nike didn’t quite celebrate it like they did the Air Max 90 the year prior. 2022, though, is slowly making up for things, as the shoe has been revealed in refreshing colorways such as the “Yin-and-Yang,” “Mowabb,” and the newly unveiled “Tortoise Shell.”
inputmag.com

Soulja Boy made a $300 sneaker that may be the worst of 2022

Soulja Boy, the rapper whose primary style contribution until now had been comically oversized T-shirts and drawing on the lenses of his sunglasses, has launched his own footwear brand. Soulja Stars has been born as the result of a partnership with AliveShoes, an Italian-based platform that offers “professional resources to...
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike LeBron 19 Low “Fruity Pebbles”

Fifteen years ago, Nike created one of the most sought-after LeBron PEs and samples in history – the LeBron 4 “Fruity Pebbles”. Inspired by one of the King’s favorite cereals, this special edition saw the fruit-colored crisps covering the large molded midsole and the interior lining. It wasn’t until the LeBron 12 and 13 that Nike revisited that chapter in the Nike LeBron legacy, but in 2022 it’s about to reach its first-ever official partnership with the famous Post cereal.
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Infrared’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 4 is arriving soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz has shared images of the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared, a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe that’s slated to hit shelves this spring. The forthcoming style features a two-tone color scheme with dark gray covering the majority of the nubuck upper before the look is broken up with a lighter shade on the mudguard. The makeup’s standout element is the vibrant...
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Women’s Air Jordan 5 Low “Girls That Hoop”

Low-top trims of originally tall Air Jordan models haven’t garnered the same amount of success as their respective counterparts, but that hasn’t stopped NIKE, Inc. from experimenting with them. Ahead of Valentine’s Day 2022, the team, has outfitted the Air Jordan 5 Low in an eye-catching “Arctic Orange” exclusively for women.
Footwear News

Nike Adds 3D Carabiner Swooshes to Upcoming Air Force 1 Lows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nike continues to reinvent the acclaimed Air Force 1 with the introduction of two new “Carabiner Swoosh” colorways coming soon. This week, product images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Carabiner Swoosh” have emerged, hinting at the shoe’s imminent drop. The latest version of the shoe dons a predominantly white or black leather upper and is equipped with a set of removable carabiners on both lateral sides, along with a black or blue leather Swoosh underneath. The utilitarian design continues...
sneakernews.com

Canvas And Suede Build Out This Dip Dyed Nike Air Force 1

The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary is gradually beginning to heat up, with more and more unique colorways boiling to the surface. Here, the silhouette takes on a DIY approach as it dips its suede and canvas construction in bright blue dye. Due to the difference in texture,...
Hypebae

Balenciaga's Defender Sneaker Takes Oversized to Another Level

Spotted on Justin Bieber in Balenciaga‘s latest campaign, the Defender Sneaker is the latest addition to the fashion house’s footwear catalog. Arriving in “Beige” and “Black,” the silhouette’s design is inspired by a tire. The upper is crafted from mesh and nylon material featuring a weathered effect. The tongue, rear and heel pull tabs boast Balenciaga’s branding, while the toe is embossed with the wearer’s shoe size. The 5mm tread sole unit with an arch rounds off the footwear style.
sneakernews.com

“Salmon” Flair And Rainbow Graphics Share The Next Kid’s Nike Air Max 90

In the first two months of 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 has emerged in handfuls of styles despite not celebrating a milestone anniversary of its own. And while it’s been employed by the Swoosh to commemorate 35 years of Air Max technology via the “XXXV” collection, Tinker Hatfield’s 32-year-old design is also donning fresh, in-line ensembles. Case in point?: A kid’s-exclusive “White/Salmon” outfit complete with rainbow graphics on the tongue.
inputmag.com

Nike’s first Drake NOCTA sneaker finally drops soon

As long as the wait may have seemed for Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, anticipation for The Boy’s first original Nike sneaker has gone on even longer. The mysterious silhouette first appeared in his “Laugh Now Cry Later” video back in 2020, which was something of a field trip to the Nike campus, and now it’s at last slated for a release.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Wheat” Steps Into The Batter’s Box

Ken Griffey Jr.’s Nike Air Griffey Max 1 made quite a come-back for its 25th Anniversary treatment in 2021, returning in two original “Freshwater” concoctions as well as some special editions honoring the late great Jackie Robinson. With the Nike Griffeys back in the fold, the Swoosh is ready to round the bases once more with more releases in 2022, with this upcoming “Wheat” confirmed to drop in adult sizes.
