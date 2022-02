Many years ago, at a river cottage we had, I found a horseshoe the previous owner had left behind. I recall hearing that if you had one you were supposed to hang it above the entrance door...so I did. I thought it was cool and smiled every time we arrived and I saw it above the door. That is, until some friends of ours joined us for a visit and informed me that I had hung the doggone thing incorrectly. Incorrectly? Yup! I had mounted it above the door with the open part facing down. They told me this was bad because it was letting all of the luck run out. They told me that the open part was supposed to be facing up where it could collect and hold all of the luck to be bestowed upon the household.

