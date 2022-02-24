RCSC board recalls denied in Sun City

For the second time in less than a year a Sun City resident’s attempt to recall Recreation Centers of Sun City board members came to a screeching halt.

Rickie Toland filed documents in September 2021 to recall Sue Wilson, then RCSC board president. It wasn’t until December he received word from the RCSC attorney that his attempt was rejected.

In January he filed documents to get petitions started to recall board members Wilson, Darla Akins and Michael Ege. In late-February he received three letters from the RCSC attorney that each request was rejected.

“Apparently there is no recourse if you get a bad board member(s) in Sun City,” Toland stated in a Feb. 21 email. “So sad.”

According to RCSC bylaws, anyone wanting to circulate petitions must obtain a control number from RCSC officials. Without the control number, petitions cannot be circulated. In addition, the bylaws stipulate if a control number is granted, petitions cannot be circulated on RCSC properties, except for petitions by people attempting to be board candidates.

In his letters to Toland, RCSC attorney James Hienton stated the requests were vague, ill-defined and conclusory.

“No facts are articulated in support of the conclusion,” Hienton stated.

Toland cited unprofessional board behavior as the reason for the recall against Akins, poor performance in carrying out board responsibilities for Wilson and unprofessional and unrepentant board behavior for Ege.