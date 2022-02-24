ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Kohala, Kona, Maui Windward West by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-26 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Kohala; Kona; Maui Windward West; Molokai...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 03:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-20 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow continued above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
KING COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 04:30:00 Expires: 2022-02-20 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water. Only swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline until you are out of the currents, then head in to shore. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CHST THIS EVENING HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Surf will be hazardous at 7 to 9 feet along north facing reefs. The risk of rip currents will be high along north and east facing reefs. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...The High Surf Advisory is in efect until 6 PM ChST this evening. The risk of rip currents will be high along north facing reefs through 6 PM ChST this evening, and high along east facing reefs through 6 AM Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ventura County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 15:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ventura County Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. Coldest in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-15 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County and Western Imperial County. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 06:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Horry HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 2 to 6 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry County. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal Brunswick and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 13:26:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-13 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...High Wind Warning in effect until 5 PM Sunday. High Wind Watch in effect Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 03:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Worcester HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Tolland CT and Windham CT Counties. In Massachusetts, Southern Worcester MA County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 18:41:00 SST Expires: 2022-02-17 06:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 12 feet will impact all shores of American Samoa. * TIMING...through Friday * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and localized beach erosion. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 640 AFIAFI ASO LULU FEPUARI 16 2022 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu maualuluga e 10 i le 12 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai uma o le atunu`u e oo atu i le Aso Faraile. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Faraile * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma malolosi aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 03:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island and Core Banks beaches. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Nevada, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 18:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Little River; Nevada; Sevier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain will result in light ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch will be possible. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Little River, Hempstead and Nevada Counties. In Texas, Bowie and Cherokee Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 09:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carter FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. Portions of southwest Virginia, including the following independent city, City of Bristol. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 150 PM EST, Widespread rain has fallen over saturated soils. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Johnson City, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Elizabethton, Erwin, Mountain City, Hampton, Central, Pine Crest, Walnut Hill, Banner Hill, Unicoi, Bluff City, Watauga, Hunter, Sadie, Doeville, Elk Mills, Morril`s Cave and South Holston Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 03:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Utah WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected on all area routes.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 17:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents. Highest west-facing beaches. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast, Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Coachella Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coachella Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with widespread gusts over 50 mph. Gusts to 75 mph possible in favored passes and along the desert slopes of the mountains. * WHERE...Coachella Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Visibility reduced in blowing dust and sand.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-20 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southeast winds 45 to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds could move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds associated with a strengthening low pressure system in the North Pacific will quickly turn south to southwest late Sunday morning. The strongest winds are expected over Nikolski and Akutan. This will be a very brief event, with one to three hours of the stronger gusts. Unalaska should be protected by the mountains, but a brief period of high winds with gusts up to 75 mph is possible between 11am and 2pm.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 15:24:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-26 04:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Bristol Bay HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AKST SATURDAY ALONG THE WESTERN CAPES * WHAT...South to southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Along the Western Capes. * WHEN...Until 4 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An unusual wind event is shaping up for this time of year. Expect gusty east to northeast winds to persist through this afternoon. By early evening, winds will shift abruptly out of the south-southeast. The strongest corridor of winds will clip up the coast this evening through early Saturday morning. Due to the unusual track of the storm, there remains a fair degree of uncertainty.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 05:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north-central and northeast Maryland including the Baltimore Metropolitan area, and the eastern West Virginia Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Prepare for power outages. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett Counties. In West Virginia, Western Mineral County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Downed trees, limbs and power outages are likely, especially given added stress on ice-laden trees and power lines. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 02:29:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional light snow is possible through the day. Check with NDOT for the latest road condition information.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northeast Mountains, Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 19:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will help keep you from losing your body heat. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Target Area: Northeast Mountains; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills from near zero to 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. Portions of East Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gradually decrease into the 10 to 20 mph range overnight, but wind chills will continue to be dangerously cold.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA

