High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Kohala, Kona, Maui Windward West by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-20 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southeast winds 45 to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds could move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds associated with a strengthening low pressure system in the North Pacific will quickly turn south to southwest late Sunday morning. The strongest winds are expected over Nikolski and Akutan. This will be a very brief event, with one to three hours of the stronger gusts. Unalaska should be protected by the mountains, but a brief period of high winds with gusts up to 75 mph is possible between 11am and 2pm.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO