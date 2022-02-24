Metallica to play PNC Park this summer

We don’t yet know when or if we’ll see baseball at PNC Park this year, but we do know the place will be rockin’ this summer.

The Pirates announced Thursday that iconic rock band Metallica will play PNC Park on August 14, marking the first time they’ve played at the home of the Pirates since their show at Three Rivers Stadium in 1992.

Joining Metallica will be Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

PNC Park is just one of two stadium shows the band will play this summer. The other will be in Buffalo, New York at Highmark Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. Ticket information can be found here.

Metallica last played in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena in October 2018.