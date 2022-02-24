Virginia lawmakers address Russian attack on Ukraine

(WFXR) — Virginia lawmakers are speaking out after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations against Ukraine , with Russian missiles and artillery reportedly striking cities across Ukraine.

Ukraine’s leadership said at least 40 people have been killed so far in what it called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south.

In response, NATO envoys agreed to beef up air, land and air forces on the alliance’s eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia.

As of 11:44 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, the following Virginia politicians have issued statements regarding the attack on Ukraine:

Gov. Glenn Youngkin:

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault on a sovereign nation and will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian citizens. This senseless, unprovoked attack undermines democracy worldwide and we must hold Russia accountable. And we pray for the Ukrainian people and for peace. Statement tweeted on Feb. 24, 2022 by Gov. Glenn Youngkin

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner:

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner posted this picture of his statement from Feb. 23, 2022 on Twitter. (Photo courtesy: Mark Warner’s Twitter)

Russia is fighting both a kinetic and cyber war – I encourage all Americans and businesses to strengthen all their cyber defenses in light of the possibility of disruptions. Statement tweeted on Feb. 24, 2022 by U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine:

“Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine is an unacceptable affront to Ukraine’s sovereignty and to democracies everywhere. This is a crisis of Putin’s own making. The United States and the international community have offered Putin every opportunity to de-escalate diplomatically. Instead, he chose a path of conflict, risking the lives of citizens in both Ukraine and Russia. America’s commitment to Ukraine is absolute and has the steadfast, bipartisan support of Congress. Make no mistake: Russia’s aggression will continue to have significant consequences, including through additional crippling economic sanctions.” Statement released on Feb. 24, 2022 by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

Attorney General Jason Miyares:

Prayers for peace in Ukraine Statement tweeted on Feb. 24, 2022 by Attorney General Jason Miyares

U.S. Rep. Ben Cline:

U.S. Rep. Ben Cline posted this picture of his statement from Feb. 24, 2022 on Twitter. (Photo courtesy: Congressman Ben Cline’s Twitter)

Del. Wren M. Williams, 9th District:

Please join me in praying for the Ukrainian people. May God give them the strength and resolve to keep fighting for their freedom. Statement posted on Facebook on Feb. 24, 2022 by Del. Wren Williams (R-9th District)

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.