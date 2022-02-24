Virginia lawmakers address Russian attack on Ukraine
(WFXR) — Virginia lawmakers are speaking out after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations against Ukraine , with Russian missiles and artillery reportedly striking cities across Ukraine.Russia attacks Ukraine as Putin warns US, NATO of ‘consequences you have never seen’
Ukraine’s leadership said at least 40 people have been killed so far in what it called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south.President Biden’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine
In response, NATO envoys agreed to beef up air, land and air forces on the alliance’s eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia.At least 40 killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine
As of 11:44 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, the following Virginia politicians have issued statements regarding the attack on Ukraine:
Gov. Glenn Youngkin:
Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault on a sovereign nation and will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian citizens. This senseless, unprovoked attack undermines democracy worldwide and we must hold Russia accountable. And we pray for the Ukrainian people and for peace.Statement tweeted on Feb. 24, 2022 by Gov. Glenn Youngkin
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner:
Russia is fighting both a kinetic and cyber war – I encourage all Americans and businesses to strengthen all their cyber defenses in light of the possibility of disruptions.Statement tweeted on Feb. 24, 2022 by U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine:
“Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine is an unacceptable affront to Ukraine’s sovereignty and to democracies everywhere. This is a crisis of Putin’s own making. The United States and the international community have offered Putin every opportunity to de-escalate diplomatically. Instead, he chose a path of conflict, risking the lives of citizens in both Ukraine and Russia.
America’s commitment to Ukraine is absolute and has the steadfast, bipartisan support of Congress. Make no mistake: Russia’s aggression will continue to have significant consequences, including through additional crippling economic sanctions.”Statement released on Feb. 24, 2022 by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
Attorney General Jason Miyares:
Prayers for peace in UkraineStatement tweeted on Feb. 24, 2022 by Attorney General Jason Miyares
U.S. Rep. Ben Cline:
Del. Wren M. Williams, 9th District:
Please join me in praying for the Ukrainian people.
May God give them the strength and resolve to keep fighting for their freedom.Statement posted on Facebook on Feb. 24, 2022 by Del. Wren Williams (R-9th District)
