ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Eddie Jones: Recalled duo Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes add ‘edge’ to England

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago

Eddie Jones insists England have added an “edge to the team” after Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes were recalled for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales.

The pair have overcome injuries in time to reinforce England for a pivotal clash at Twickenham, bringing 136 caps of experience to the starting XV as they make their first international appearances of 2022.

Tuilagi has completed his recovery from a torn hamstring to take his place at inside centre, with Jones warning Wales to expect the Sale battering ram to be at his rampaging best.

Lawes has been sidelined for over a month because of concussion but is immediately restored to the back row, in the process relieving Tom Curry of the captaincy.

“They’re both very experienced players, have won big Test matches and understand what’s needed for games like the one against Wales. They bring that bit of edge to the team,” head coach Jones said.

“Manu gives us a different way to attack in the backs. He’s a gainline accumulator. He wins the gain line consistently and draws defenders in, which creates space for other options.

“He does that better than anyone else in the world when he’s at full tilt. We’re planning for him to be at full tilt on Saturday.

“Courtney is a great ball-carrier and destructive defender. Courtney was going to be captain when Owen Farrell was unavailable, so it’s a natural change back to the guy who was going to be captain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRuOS_0eNps0nc00
Manu Tuilagi tore his hamstring against South Africa but is now fully fit (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

“He has good skills around the players. When he speaks they listen, he leads by example.

“We’re really pleased with the job Tom Curry did. He did an outstanding job as a young captain and he’s going to be an outstanding leadership prospect in the future.”

Tuilagi’s return to fitness means Jones can resurrect the midfield trio that promised so much against South Africa in the autumn until their inside centre damaged his hamstring while scoring in the opening minutes.

Even if Farrell were available and not recovering from ankle surgery, the combination of Marcus Smith, Tuilagi and Henry Slade is considered England’s most effective and well-balanced combination.

“You’ve got Marcus who has sleight of hand, quick feet and the ability to beat people one-on-one in space,” Jones said.

“You have Sladey who has an educated left foot, he’s a good passer of the ball and also has the ability to make breaks.

“To complement that you have power with Manu. He’s just a little powerhouse. And when I say little, he’s by far our biggest back. Which again gives us something a little bit different.

“When he’s not there we don’t have that big back to play off. It’s handy to have a big back because they dent the line and create space for the little guys to play small ball in that space.”

While it was seen as an imperative to include Tuilagi and Lawes as soon as possible, retaining Ben Youngs on the bench is a shock call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nnWC_0eNps0nc00
Ben Youngs will become England’s most-capped player on Saturday (Marco Lacobucci/PA) (PA Archive)

Youngs will become England’s most-capped player on Saturday, surpassing Jason Leonard’s landmark of 114, but the achievement must be reached as a replacement for Harry Randall.

Randall impressed in the five-try rout of Italy in round two to the point that, for now at least, he has been elevated above Youngs in the scrum-half pecking order.

“We want to put some pace in the game early. We feel like there will be opportunities against Wales early in the game and Harry each week has been in increasingly better form,” Jones said.

“He’s sharp around the ruck, gives us that instinctiveness with his ability to take quick taps and run quickly. And then we have Ben Youngs to finish the game.

“These games go to the wire, it’s like a built-in narrative, and imagine having a half-back with 114 caps in the best form of his career coming on to manage that last 20 minutes.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Eddie Jones wants his ‘new England’ to take a step forward in Rome

Eddie Jones is determined for his “new England” project to take a step forward by showing their ruthless streak at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. England are aiming to bounce back from their 20-17 defeat to Scotland which, even at this early stage of the Guinness Six Nations, has left them on the fringe of the title picture.
RUGBY
newschain

Manu Tuilagi named in 25-man England training squad

Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes have been included in Eddie Jones’ 25-man England squad for a five-day training camp in London. Sale centre Tuilagi continued his recent return for his club at the weekend after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Northampton forward Lawes has been sidelined due to a head injury.
WORLD
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Flanker Rory Darge makes first Scotland start against France

Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app. Rory Darge will make his first Scotland start in Saturday's Six Nations visit of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Concussion#Guinness Six Nations
Daily Mail

'Powerhouse' Manu Tuilagi is backed by Eddie Jones to bring a new dimension to England's attack with his gain-line breaking ability as head coach says 'he does that better than anyone else in the WORLD when he's at full tilt'

Eddie Jones has backed powerhouse centre Manu Tuilagi to give England's attack a new dimension against Wales. Tuilagi will make his first Six Nations start for two years at Twickenham, adding a physical edge to the team alongside returning skipper Courtney Lawes. England will launch a new-look backline for the...
RUGBY
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Pivac disputes England try in Wales defeat

Wales boss Wayne Pivac believes a TMO review of England's try in the hosts' 23-19 Six Nations win at Twickenham would have ruled it out. "If we had an opportunity to review that try it probably wouldn't have been given," he told the media. Pivac was pleased with Wales' three-try...
RUGBY
newschain

England hold off Wales fightback to stay on track in Six Nations

England survived repeated second-half comebacks from Wales to keep their Guinness Six Nations title hopes alive with a 23-19 victory at Twickenham. Marcus Smith landed six penalties to keep Eddie Jones’ men out of reach, though there were shades of the 2015 World Cup group clash – Wales’ solitary victory at Twickenham in the last decade – as a comfortable lead crumbled.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Germany signals major shift by sending weapons to Ukraine

The German government has said it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine, as Russia attempts to invade its capital city, Kyiv. As part of a significant shift, Germany is also ready to also support some restrictions of the Swift global banking system for Russia, officials said. The...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Manu Tuilagi ruled out of England v Wales with fresh hamstring injury

Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of England v Wales with a hamstring injury, plunging Eddie Jones’ preparations into chaos. The centre was due to start his first game for England since tearing his hamstring in the 27-26 victory against South Africa in November. However after being named in the starting XV, it was confirmed that Tuilagi had suffered a low-grade hamstring injury in the same leg, prompting head coach Jones to call up Harlequins centre Joe Marchant.
WORLD
The Independent

Ellis Genge hails England team-mates for not buckling under Wales pressure

Ellis Genge insists England’s ability to withstand a customary Wales fightback at Twickenham is a result of the closer ties forged off the pitch.A theme of Eddie Jones’ tenure has been the vulnerability when a comfortable lead begins to dissolve under pressure from defiant opposition, a weakness that was most brutally exposed during a 38-38 draw with Scotland in 2019.The tendency to collapse abruptly was also evident in Cardiff last year but when a 17-0 lead was threatened by Wales in the second half on Saturday, England rallied to win 23-19 in the Guinness Six Nations round three clash.Full time...
RUGBY
The Associated Press

6N: COVID-19 forces Watson out of Scotland vs France

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Flanker Hamish Watson tested positive for the coronavirus and was withdrawn from the Scotland side facing France on Saturday in the Six Nations. Scotland was reshuffled on Friday, with Nick Haining promoted from the reserves to the back row. Saracens’ Andy Christie was brought in...
WORLD
The Independent

Is England vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations fixture

Ben Youngs will become England’s most-capped male rugby player as Eddie Jones’ side host Wales at Twickenham.Youngs will win his 115th cap, surpassing Jason Leonard.Defending Six Nations champions Wales arrive at Twickenham with confidence somewhat restored by victory over Scotland, and will hope to end a ten-year Six Nations losing run at the home of English rugby. Follow England vs Wales LIVEWayne Pivac’s side beat England 40-24 in Cardiff last year.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.When is England vs Wales?The match will kick-off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 26 February at Twickenham Stadium in south-west London.How...
WORLD
BBC

Six Nations: England withstand Wales comeback to win 23-19 at Twickenham

England survived a threatening second-half comeback to record a fifth successive home Six Nations win over Wales in an untidy game at Twickenham. Marcus Smith's boot built a 12-0 lead by the end of the first half before Alex Dombrandt went over. Wales rallied as Josh Adams raced in and...
RUGBY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy