Robert Kempf was surrounded by family and active officers and firefighters when he was sworn in as Cherry Hill’s new chief of police during a Jan. 25 council meeting. Kempf follows William “Bud” Monaghan, who became police chief in 2013 and has retired after 26 years of service in the department. Larry Robb held the position temporarily.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 29 DAYS AGO