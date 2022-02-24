ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont's largest city to end mask mandate

Times Union
 2 days ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's largest city is ending...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian military vehicles pushed into Ukraine's second-largest city on Sunday and explosions rocked oil and gas installations on a fourth day of fighting in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Russian soldiers and armoured vehicles were seen in different parts...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Health
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masking#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy