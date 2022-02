James Harden’s love for music trumped his need for a good night’s sleep. In a recent interview clip shared by Sports Center, the Sixers guard recalled a time when he was invited to hang out with his good friend Meek Mill ​​​​​​ as well as Lil Baby and Lil Durk. The rappers told Harden they had landed in Houston and wanted him to join their late-night studio session so he could hear their new material. This posed a dilemma for the then-Rockets star, as he had a scheduled practice for the following morning. But Harden was immediately overcome with FOMO, and decided to sacrifice his rest to hear what the trio was cooking up.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO